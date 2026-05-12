MPD Makes Arrest in Meade Street Robbery

The Metropolitan Police Department announces an arrest in a robbery that occurred in Northeast.

On Sunday, May 10, 2026, at approximately 5:17 p.m., Sixth District officers responded to a report of a robbery in 4800 block of Meade Street, Northeast. The adult male victim was approached by three suspects demanding the victim’s property. The suspects took the victims belongings and fled on foot.

While canvassing the area, officers stopped an individual matching the description of one of the suspects. Property belonging to the victim was recovered.

A 15-year-old juvenile male, of Northeast, D.C., was arrested and charged with Robbery (Fear).

This case remains under investigation. Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 26063050

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