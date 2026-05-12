MPD Makes Arrest in a Robbery of a Hotel

The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) announces the arrest of a suspect in a robbery of a hotel in Northwest.

On Friday, May 8, 2026, at approximately 8:47 p.m., the suspect entered a hotel lobby in the 1200 block of 13th Street, Northwest and approached an unattended front counter. The suspect reached over the counter, opened the cash register drawer, and removed cash. The employee saw the suspect and quickly took the money from the suspect during a brief struggle. The suspect fled the scene.

The detectives located video footage of the robbery and provided officers photos of the suspect.

On Sunday, May 10, 2026, while on routine patrol, officers located the suspect, 50-year-old James Richard Holston, of Northwest, D.C. He was arrested and charged with Robbery (Snatch).

CCN: 26062127

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