MPD Makes an Arrest in 2025 Shooting

The Metropolitan Police Department announces an arrest in a shooting that occurred in Northwest.

On April 5, 2025, at approximately 6:40 a.m., officers from the Third District responded to a local hospital to investigate two adult male victims suffering from gunshot wounds. Earlier that day, the victims had been seated inside a parked vehicle along the 800 block of T Street, Northwest, when two suspects approached the vehicle and shot the victims. The suspects then fled the scene in a vehicle. Both victims sustained non-life-threatening injuries and self-transported to a local hospital.

Through an extensive investigation, Third District detectives were able to identify a suspect.

On Monday, May 11, 2026, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, members of the Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force located and arrested 24-year-old Jamarie Tayquan Long of Hyattsville, Maryland. He was charged with Aggravated Assault and Possession of Firearm During a Crime of Violence.

This case remains under investigation. Anyone who can identify this suspect, or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department is currently offering a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the suspects responsible for this offense.

CCN: 25069001

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