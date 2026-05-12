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Clearwater Region Spring Chinook Update (5/12/2026)

Given the weaker-than-forecasted run size, faster travel times, and reduced harvest shares, this spring Chinook season is shaping up to be a short one. The silver lining is that run timing and river conditions are cooperating nicely and catch rates should be good this coming week. All things considered, if you’ve been debating whether to fish this weekend, the fish are telling you to go. This has become a bit of a “get them while you can” situation, with hopes that a surprise late pulse of fish still shows up to save the season.

Harvest updates and summary tables will be included in next week’s fishery update, as we should have meaningful harvest data to report from the current week’s fishery.

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Clearwater Region Spring Chinook Update (5/12/2026)

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