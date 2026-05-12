Hunter Education Day Camp set for June 25, at the Magic Valley Regional Office in Jerome

The Magic Valley Regional Office will be hosting a two-day Hunter Education Day Camp June 25-26 in Jerome from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. This instructor-led course gives students the opportunity to complete their hunter education certification in a fun, hands-on learning environment.

Anyone planning to hunt in Idaho this year who was born on or after January 1, 1975, and has never held a valid hunting license is required to complete a hunter education course prior to purchasing a hunting license.

Pre-registration is required, and seats tend to fill quickly. If you've been waiting to sign up, now is the time.

Why sign up for an instructor-led course?

Learn from experienced instructors: Instructor-led courses give students the chance to ask questions, get clarification, and explore topics beyond what’s covered in the Hunter Education manual. These courses offer meaningful, face-to-face instruction from knowledgeable hunters—something you simply can’t get from an online-only class.

Hands-on learning: In-person courses include a practical, hands-on component that online courses can’t replicate. While both formats cover the same material, instructor-led classes allow students to apply what they’ve learned with direct guidance and demonstrations from certified Hunter Education instructors.

As part of every instructor-led course (including hybrid options), students practice safe firearm handling using inert firearms in a classroom setting. Instruction focuses on real-world scenarios that commonly lead to hunting-related accidents, helping students build safe habits and confidence.

Affordable option: Instructor-led hunter education certification courses are available for just $8.00.

For more information, please contact the Magic Valley Regional Office at 208-324-4359.