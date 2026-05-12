F&G Commission approves $280K to improve over a dozen of Idaho’s shooting ranges
During its most recent Commission meeting on May 7, the Idaho Fish and Game Commission approved roughly $280,000 to help improve several Idaho shooting ranges.
Thanks in large part to hunter education funds, Fish and Game has historically awarded grants to shooting ranges. This year, Fish and Game awarded grants to 15 shooting range facilities, totaling $281, 335 to be spent in the 2027 fiscal year.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.