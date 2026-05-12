Judge Todd L. Cresap to Retire

North Central Judicial District Judge Todd L. Cresap has announced that he will retire effective July 17, 2026

Judge Cresap noted in a letter to Governor Kelly Armstrong that, "It has truly been my honor to have served both the people of the Northwest District as well as those of the North Central District".

Judge Todd L. Cresap was appointed District Court Judge for the North Central Judicial District, Judgeship No. 5 in Minot, North Dakota, by Governor John Hoeven in 2009. He was subsequently elected to the position in 2012 and re-elected in 2016 and 2022.

Born in 1961, Judge Cresap is a native of Valley City. He earned his bachelor’s degree from Minot State University in 1983 and received his Juris Doctor from the University of North Dakota School of Law in 1986. He was admitted to the North Dakota Bar on September 26, 1986.

Prior to his appointment to the bench, Judge Cresap practiced law privately in Minot for more than two decades until assuming his judicial duties in 2009.

Judge Cresap's letter to Gov. Armstrong may be viewed here: Download