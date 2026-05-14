North Dakota Clerks of Court Gather in Bismarck for 2026 Statewide Conference

The Clerk of Court Conference successfully concluded its 2026 annual conference on Thursday, May 14, following two days of professional development and collaboration among court professionals from across North Dakota.

Held at the North Dakota State Capitol in Bismarck on May 13–14, the conference brought together over 70 District Clerks of Court and Municipal Court Clerks for educational sessions focused on strengthening court operations, communication, and emerging technologies within the judicial system.

The conference agenda featured a variety of presentations and roundtable discussions addressing current issues and evolving responsibilities in the courts. Key topics included:

Public Relations & Engagement in the Court System: Strategies for strengthening public trust and improving communication within the judiciary.

Meet the Courts – N.D. Court System: Updates and resources from the North Dakota Law Library and Self-Help Center.

Guardianship & Conservatorship Services: Information on the work and responsibilities of the new North Dakota Office of Guardianship & Conservatorship.

Municipal Clerks Roundtables: Discussions on administrative rules and appellate procedures for courts of record.

Information Technology Updates: Insights into ongoing technology initiatives and system improvements impacting court operations statewide.

Artificial Intelligence in the Courts: Exploration of how generative AI technology may affect court administration and judicial processes in the years ahead.

Workforce & Leadership Development: Training focused on communication, motivation, and improving workplace effectiveness.

The conference also included the Clerk Association business meeting and networking opportunities for clerks and court staff throughout the state.

The event highlighted the critical role Clerks of Court and their deputies play in ensuring the efficiency, transparency, and accessibility of North Dakota’s judicial system. From maintaining official court records to supporting judges, attorneys, and the public, clerks serve as an essential foundation of daily court operations.

As the judicial system continues to adapt to new technologies and increasing public demands, conferences like this provide valuable opportunities for education, collaboration, and innovation among court professionals statewide.

North Dakota Supreme Court Chief Justice Lisa Fair McEvers welcomed attendees on Wednesday to the conference.

North Dakota State Court Administrator Sally Holewa introduces presenter Kevin Bowling.