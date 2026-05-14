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Job Announcement: Assistant Attorney General in Bismarck

ASSISTANT ATTORNEY GENERAL
Position No: 125-585
Salary Range: $81,000 - $120,000 annually (Commensurate with Experience).
Closing Date: May 27, 2026
Status: Full-Time with State Benefit Package
Recruitment: Internal/External
Location: Candidates based near any of the North Dakota universities are encouraged to
apply.
Selecting Supervisor: Mary Kae Kelsch, Director, General Counsel Division

View the complete posting here:  Download

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Job Announcement: Assistant Attorney General in Bismarck

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