Job Announcement: Assistant Attorney General in Bismarck

ASSISTANT ATTORNEY GENERAL

Position No: 125-585

Salary Range: $81,000 - $120,000 annually (Commensurate with Experience).

Closing Date: May 27, 2026

Status: Full-Time with State Benefit Package

Recruitment: Internal/External

Location: Candidates based near any of the North Dakota universities are encouraged to

apply.

Selecting Supervisor: Mary Kae Kelsch, Director, General Counsel Division View the complete posting here: Download

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