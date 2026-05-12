25 Transformational Projects Receive Awards in CNY

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced awards for a total of 25 transformational projects for Central New York as part of two economic development programs: the Downtown Revitalization Initiative (DRI) and NY Forward. Eleven projects were announced for the Village of Pulaski, the Round 8 winner of a $10 million DRI award; eight projects were announced for the Village of Chittenango, a Round 3 winner of a $4.5 million NY Forward award; and six were announced for the Village of Marathon, also a Round 3 winner of a $4.5 million NY Forward award.

“New York is continuing to drive investment in its downtowns and develop long-lasting opportunities for their future through the Downtown Revitalization Initiative and NY Forward,” Governor Hochul said. “The Villages of Pulaski, Chittenango and Marathon will focus on transformational projects that will shape Central New York’s infrastructure for new and current residents, as well as the incoming workforce. Affordability doesn’t stop at putting money back in New Yorkers’ pockets — we’re focusing on unlocking housing potential and building out childcare and business opportunities for generations to come.”

To receive funding from either the DRI or NY Forward program, localities must be certified under Governor Hochul's Pro-Housing Communities Program, which recognizes and rewards municipalities actively working to unlock their housing potential and encourages others to follow suit. After becoming certified, localities have exclusive access to up to $750 million in discretionary State funding, including DRI and NY Forward. Since the launch of the Pro-Housing Communities Program, funds awarded to Pro-Housing Communities throughout the state have supported up to 20,000 more homes. To date, more than 410 communities across New York have been certified, including the Villages of Pulaski, Chittenango and Marathon.

Many of the projects funded through the DRI and NY Forward support Governor Hochul’s affordability agenda. The DRI has invested in the creation of more than 5,000 units of housing — more than 2,000 of which (40 percent) are affordable or workforce housing. The programs committed $9 million to 12 projects that provide affordable or free childcare and childcare worker training. The DRI and NY Forward have also invested in the creation of public parks, public art — such as murals and sculptures — and art, music and cultural venues that provide free outdoor recreation and entertainment opportunities.

DRI and NY Forward communities developed Strategic Implementation Plans (SIPs), which create a vision for the future of their downtown and identify and recommend a slate of complementary, transformative and implementable projects that support that vision. The SIPs are guided by a Local Planning Committee (LPC) comprised of local and regional leaders, stakeholders and community representatives, with the assistance of an assigned consultant and DOS staff, all of whom conduct extensive community outreach and engagement when determining projects. The projects selected for funding from the SIP were identified as having the greatest potential to jumpstart revitalization and generate new opportunities for long-term growth.

Village of Pulaski

Nestled in northern Oswego County, the Village of Pulaski is a charming community known for being the ultimate destination for salmon fishing enthusiasts. Situated between the scenic eastern shores of Lake Ontario and the historic Seaway Trail, this Village serves as the economic hub for the region and beyond. With its strategic location at the crossroads of Interstate 81 and State Highways 11 and 13 and being connected to a freight railroad line running from Canada to Syracuse, Pulaski is easily accessible. The Village of Pulaski also sits a short distance away from the Lake Ontario National Marine Sanctuary making it an ideal lodging spot for shipwreck divers and visitors to the sanctuary. Pulaski seeks to further enhance its economic potential, create new job opportunities and improve the quality of life for its current and future residents and for generations to come. This funding will encourage further progress, helping Pulaski forge a brighter future. With unwavering determination and thoughtful planning, Pulaski is dedicated to maximizing opportunities and cultivating a thriving, inclusive community.

The 11 Pulaski DRI projects, totaling $9.7 million, include:

Enhance Recreational Amenities at Dunbar Park ($2,000,000): Reconstruct Dunbar Park to include new amenities such as walking trails, overlook areas, a pavilion and event space, a wooded picnic grove, boat launch, playground, sports courts, parking and street access realignment, and stormwater improvements to protect the water quality of the Salmon River. The project will activate the park, increase visitors to the area and formalize access to the waterfront.

Reconstruct Dunbar Park to include new amenities such as walking trails, overlook areas, a pavilion and event space, a wooded picnic grove, boat launch, playground, sports courts, parking and street access realignment, and stormwater improvements to protect the water quality of the Salmon River. The project will activate the park, increase visitors to the area and formalize access to the waterfront. Enhance Existing Upper Story Apartments and Vacant First Floor Commercial Retail Space to Create the Kallet Theatre Lofts & Shops at 4844 Jefferson Street ($959,000): Rehabilitate a vacant building located within the heart of Pulaski's downtown for a commercial space on the first floor, and new, rentable lofts in the upper stories.

Rehabilitate a vacant building located within the heart of Pulaski's downtown for a commercial space on the first floor, and new, rentable lofts in the upper stories. Rehabilitate a Mixed-Use Building to Create Four New Apartments and Improve an Existing First-Floor Commercial Space at 4826 Salina Street ($497,000): Perform interior and exterior structural improvements to a prominent downtown mixed-use space. The building features a first floor commercial space, and upper story apartments. The project will result in a revitalized waterfront, mixed-use development, which will increase diversity of amenities and offerings within the downtown.

Perform interior and exterior structural improvements to a prominent downtown mixed-use space. The building features a first floor commercial space, and upper story apartments. The project will result in a revitalized waterfront, mixed-use development, which will increase diversity of amenities and offerings within the downtown. Implement a Small Project Fund in the Village of Pulaski ($450,000): Develop a fund to finance interior and exterior building improvements and improve the aesthetic appeal of downtown buildings.

Develop a fund to finance interior and exterior building improvements and improve the aesthetic appeal of downtown buildings. Renovate Historic Cider Mill at 110 Lewis Street into Outdoor Café, Gallery, Lodge, and Event Center ($521,000): Transform the historic Cider Mill property along the Salmon River into an outdoor café, gallery, lodge and event center.

Transform the historic Cider Mill property along the Salmon River into an outdoor café, gallery, lodge and event center. Forge a Welcoming Sense of Place Through Public Realm Improvements in Downtown Pulaski ($1,000,000): Install wayfinding signage to encourage people to visit local amenities throughout the Village of Pulaski, including boat launches, river access points, public parking and the Village's Historic District. The project also includes placemaking improvements such as benches, trash receptacles, bike racks, and planter boxes, the commissioning of public art installations, and the development of a new Village logo and branding to ensure consistency across all new signage.

Install wayfinding signage to encourage people to visit local amenities throughout the Village of Pulaski, including boat launches, river access points, public parking and the Village's Historic District. The project also includes placemaking improvements such as benches, trash receptacles, bike racks, and planter boxes, the commissioning of public art installations, and the development of a new Village logo and branding to ensure consistency across all new signage. Renovate 4 Vacant Upper Story Apartment Units to Create New Housing Opportunities on Salina Street ($321,000): Renovate existing apartment units and associated site improvements on a three-story, riverfront property. The project will result in a waterfront, mixed-use development, with four apartments on the second and third floors.

Renovate existing apartment units and associated site improvements on a three-story, riverfront property. The project will result in a waterfront, mixed-use development, with four apartments on the second and third floors. Rejuvenate the Salmon River Fine Arts Center to Enhance Visitor Experience and Improvement of 4 Existing Upper Story Apartments at 4848 Jefferson Street ($447,000): Perform interior and exterior renovations to the Salmon River Fine Arts Center, to expand programming for artists and art students at the Center.

Perform interior and exterior renovations to the Salmon River Fine Arts Center, to expand programming for artists and art students at the Center. Develop Integrated Pharmacy Services at 61 Delano Street ($550,000): Expand ConnextCare services within the Village through the construction of a new drive-thru pharmacy service, upgrade of existing clinic rooms, creation of private consultant areas, and a new sidewalk connection to the existing ConnextCare building.

Expand ConnextCare services within the Village through the construction of a new drive-thru pharmacy service, upgrade of existing clinic rooms, creation of private consultant areas, and a new sidewalk connection to the existing ConnextCare building. Develop Senior Living Duplex Apartments on Salina Street ($2,675,000): Redevelopment of a vacant lot into senior housing units with the construction of interior access roads and sidewalks for those living on or visiting the property. The project will provide expanded housing access for senior populations, allowing New Yorkers to age in this vibrant community.

Redevelopment of a vacant lot into senior housing units with the construction of interior access roads and sidewalks for those living on or visiting the property. The project will provide expanded housing access for senior populations, allowing New Yorkers to age in this vibrant community. Develop Community and Learning Kitchen at 2 Hubble Street ($280,000): Renovate the United Methodist Church basement into a community and learning commercial-quality kitchen, allow for cooking demonstrations, rentals by local groups, farm-to-table cooking classes and healthy meal preparation for individuals and families.

Village of Chittenango

The Village of Chittenango has a rich history – it is the birthplace of L. Frank Baum, author of The Wonderful Wizard of Oz. The connection to the Old Erie Canal and Empire State Trail via the Chittenango Creekwalk has increased both walkability in the Village and economic potential as a historic tourist site. Interest and pride in the Village run deep and potential for rebirth is not difficult to imagine. The Village envisions a vibrant and welcoming community that celebrates its unique heritage, embraces sustainability and fosters innovation.

The 8 Chittenango NY Forward projects, totaling $4.5 million, include:

Expand and Improve Dr. West Park for Community Use ($825,000): Expand Dr. West Park across Russel Street into an underutilized lawn and parking area at the fire station to provide more space and seating capacity for large events. Installation of a public restroom facility will encourage longer stays in the downtown area.

Expand Dr. West Park across Russel Street into an underutilized lawn and parking area at the fire station to provide more space and seating capacity for large events. Installation of a public restroom facility will encourage longer stays in the downtown area. Expand Sorbello's Gift & Garden for Community Programming ($435,000): Expand an existing business' gift shop, warehouse, and produce house, and construct a third greenhouse and amphitheater to support public programming, community events, and additional employment opportunities.

Expand an existing business' gift shop, warehouse, and produce house, and construct a third greenhouse and amphitheater to support public programming, community events, and additional employment opportunities. Improve the Visitor Experience at the All Things Oz Museum ($482,000): Improve the downtown museum's exterior and interior conditions to streamline its operations, increase physical capacity and improve both the visitor and volunteer experience.

Improve the downtown museum's exterior and interior conditions to streamline its operations, increase physical capacity and improve both the visitor and volunteer experience. Create Chittenango Recreation Center ($1,170,000): Build a new modern, recreation center with a multi-use indoor court, locker rooms, concession area and seating at Stooks Park.

Build a new modern, recreation center with a multi-use indoor court, locker rooms, concession area and seating at Stooks Park. Create New Upper Story Housing at 211 Genesee Street ($465,000): Create newupper-story apartments, renovate the building’s exterior façade, and improve the downtown site’s connection to the Creekwalk through the addition of new pathways, benches and picnic tables.

Create newupper-story apartments, renovate the building’s exterior façade, and improve the downtown site’s connection to the Creekwalk through the addition of new pathways, benches and picnic tables. Implement Village Public Realm and Connectivity Improvements ($472,000): Implement a multi-faceted effort to improve residents’ quality of life and the visitor experience in the downtown area. Key components include extending the yellow brick sidewalk to Dr. West Park, adding entry point gateway arches and a fishing pier to the Creekwalk, creating a pocket park near the Village Offices, installing a mural, creating new gathering spaces at Lions Botanical Garden and installing new Village signage to promote downtown.

Implement a multi-faceted effort to improve residents’ quality of life and the visitor experience in the downtown area. Key components include extending the yellow brick sidewalk to Dr. West Park, adding entry point gateway arches and a fishing pier to the Creekwalk, creating a pocket park near the Village Offices, installing a mural, creating new gathering spaces at Lions Botanical Garden and installing new Village signage to promote downtown. Establish a Small Project Fund for Mixed-Use and Commercial Property Improvements ($315,00): Create fund to support additional smaller-scale revitalization projects including interior and exterior building renovations for commercial and mixed-use buildings, upper-story residential improvements in mixed-use buildings, permanent commercial machinery or equipment for businesses, and permanent public art installations.

Create fund to support additional smaller-scale revitalization projects including interior and exterior building renovations for commercial and mixed-use buildings, upper-story residential improvements in mixed-use buildings, permanent commercial machinery or equipment for businesses, and permanent public art installations. Create New Apartments at 254 Genesee Street ($336,000): Renovate new gutted upper story apartments in a mixed-use building on Genesee to return them to a livable condition. Includes demolition, roof replacement, complete structural and energy improvements to the building, plumbing and electric updates, and the installation of new kitchens and bathrooms.



Village of Marathon

The Village of Marathon, home of the CNY Maple Festival, cherishes its rural character and will build upon its idyllic setting on the banks of the Tioughnioga River to spur investment and growth in the community. Marathon is one of the smaller communities in the Central New York Region, but its location on Exit 38 off Interstate 81 has ensured that its downtown is maintained as an active, highly visited and vibrant commercial corridor. The Village seeks to create a welcoming downtown that supports the needs of its citizens, residents of neighboring rural towns and visitors to the area. The Village also plans to continue its efforts to connect the riverfront to its Main Street, restore historic properties, grow the retail sector and leverage its cultural assets.

The 6 Marathon NY Forward projects, totaling $4.5 million, include:

Activate IMTS Building for Business Expansion and Job Growth ($1,200,000): Renovate an unusable industrial space to enable a growing tool manufacturing business to expand and create jobs

Renovate an unusable industrial space to enable a growing tool manufacturing business to expand and create jobs Enhance Lovell Field and the Civic Center for Community Use ($1,277,000): Enhance Lovell Field by adding a walking trail with river overlook, a picnic pavilion and pickleball court; resurfacing the basketball and tennis courts; and renovating the public restroom. Improve the Civic Center by finishing interior space on the south end of the building and renovating the north end to accommodate more community events

Enhance Lovell Field by adding a walking trail with river overlook, a picnic pavilion and pickleball court; resurfacing the basketball and tennis courts; and renovating the public restroom. Improve the Civic Center by finishing interior space on the south end of the building and renovating the north end to accommodate more community events Create New Rental Housing at 19-21 Cortland Street ($540,000): Construct new high-quality duplexes on the Cortland Street corridor to help meet the increased demand for housing in the Village and region.

Construct new high-quality duplexes on the Cortland Street corridor to help meet the increased demand for housing in the Village and region. Create a New Coffee Shop and Bakery at 1 Broome Street ($183,000): Renovate the highly visible corner building at Main and Broome Streets to create a modern commercial space for a new coffee shop and bakery in the village.

Renovate the highly visible corner building at Main and Broome Streets to create a modern commercial space for a new coffee shop and bakery in the village. Transform Peck Memorial Library to Improve Function and Accessibility ($1,000,000): Renovate the historic library that anchors Main Street to modernize the building and return the second floor to active public use. Multi-phase improvements include restoring the second floor, adding an elevator, renovating bathrooms and egress, repairing exterior masonry and windows, and replacing the roof.

Renovate the historic library that anchors Main Street to modernize the building and return the second floor to active public use. Multi-phase improvements include restoring the second floor, adding an elevator, renovating bathrooms and egress, repairing exterior masonry and windows, and replacing the roof. Establish a Small Project Fund for Mixed-Use and Commercial Property Improvements ($300,000): Establish a small project fund to support interior and exterior building renovations for commercial and mixed-use buildings, upper story residential improvements in mixed-use buildings, permanent commercial machinery or equipment for businesses and permanent public art installations.

New York Secretary of State Walter T. Mosley said, “Central New York’s communities continue to demonstrate the vision and collaboration needed to reimagine their downtowns as vibrant, welcoming destinations for residents, businesses and visitors alike. Through DRI and NY Forward, we are making strategic investments that will strengthen local economies, support small businesses and create new opportunities for housing and public spaces. These projects reflect the unique character of each community while advancing a shared commitment to growth and long-term sustainability. We are proud to partner with these communities as they bring their transformative plans to life.”

Empire State Development President, CEO, and Commissioner Hope Knight said, "Through the Downtown Revitalization Initiative and NY Forward programs, state investments in Pulaski, Chittenango and Marathon will help these communities build upon their unique character and position themselves for long-term economic growth and opportunity. These projects will help strengthen downtown corridors, support local businesses, expand housing and create vibrant public spaces that will benefit residents and visitors alike."

New York State Homes and Community Renewal Commissioner RuthAnne Visnauskas said, “Through the Downtown Revitalization Initiative and NY Forward, HCR is helping communities across Central New York strengthen their downtowns as vibrant places to live, work and visit. In Pulaski, Chittenango and Marathon, these investments will create new housing opportunities, support locally owned businesses, enhance waterfronts and public spaces and preserve the historic and cultural assets that define each community. By tying these projects to the Pro-Housing Communities Program, we are ensuring that revitalization and housing growth go hand in hand, helping communities expand affordability, attract new investment and build more resilient futures. Together, these projects are creating welcoming, connected downtowns that will support residents and regional economies for generations to come.”

Central New York Regional Economic Development Council Co-Chairs Randy Wolken and Linda M. LeMura said, "Pulaski, Chittenango and Marathon each bring something unique to Central New York, and these projects build on the character and strengths that make these communities special. By investing in pillars like housing, public spaces and local businesses, these awards will help create new opportunities for residents, attract visitors and support long-term economic growth throughout the region.”

Village of Pulaski Mayor Jeffrey Fowler said, “We are very excited and thankful to receive such large investments in our Village. I must commend former Mayor Jan Tighe; her tenacious involvement and service to the community made this possible. The approved project slate will have lasting positive impacts in the Village and for the broader community and I look forward to working with the project sponsors when they break ground.”

Village of Chittenango Mayor Lou Cianfrocco said, “The Village of Chittenango is incredibly honored and excited to receive this transformative NY Forward investment. These approved projects represent far more than infrastructure improvements; they are a commitment to our community’s future, our historic character, and the people who proudly call Chittenango home. For generations, Chittenango has been a village rich in history, tradition, and community pride. From our connection to the Erie Canal and Empire State Trail to our celebrated legacy as the birthplace of L. Frank Baum, we have always known the tremendous potential our village holds. Today, with these investments, we are taking meaningful steps toward turning that vision into reality. These projects will strengthen our downtown, expand recreational opportunities, improve walkability and accessibility, support local businesses, create new housing opportunities, and enhance the visitor experience for residents and tourists alike. From the expansion of Dr. West Park and improvements to the All-Things Oz Museum, to new housing developments and public realm enhancements, each project contributes to building a more vibrant, welcoming, and economically resilient community. We are especially grateful to Governor Kathy Hochul, Empire State Development, and all our local and regional partners who recognize the promise of Chittenango and have helped make this possible. This funding reflects years of hard work, planning, and collaboration by dedicated residents, business owners, village staff and community organizations. On behalf of the Village Board and the entire Village of Chittenango, I want to express how excited we are to move forward with these projects. This is an important moment for our community, and we look forward to continuing the revitalization of our village while preserving the unique character and heritage that make Chittenango such a special place. The future is bright for Chittenango, and we are proud to begin this next chapter together.”

Village of Marathon Mayor Scott Chamberlin said, “On behalf of the Village of Marathon, and all the project sponsors that worked diligently to provide a great slate of projects, I wish to thank Governor Hochul for her continued commitment to small communities such as ours. This type of funding is so important to the growth and improvement of our rural villages. With this New York Forward grant, we are able to address our commitment as a pro housing community, assist a local industry to increase production and add jobs, assist the Main St. retail district and greatly improve the village's civic center and recreation areas. This grant also allows the Peck Memorial Library to continue its quest to renovate the second-floor opera house, which upon completion, will return the opera house to its important role as the social hub of the village. Additionally, the small projects fund will be put to good use as we have interest in several worthwhile projects. Again, I wish to thank Governor Hochul and the Department of State for this wonderful transformational opportunity."

About the Downtown Revitalization Initiative

The Downtown Revitalization Initiative was created in 2016 to accelerate and expand the revitalization of downtowns and neighborhoods in all ten regions of the state to serve as centers of activity and catalysts for investment. Led by the Department of State with assistance from Empire State Development, Homes and Community Renewal and NYSERDA, the DRI represents an unprecedented and innovative "plan-then-act" strategy that couples strategic planning with immediate implementation and results in compact, walkable downtowns that are a key ingredient to helping New York State rebuild its economy from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as to achieving the State's bold climate goals by promoting the use of public transit and reducing dependence on private vehicles. Through nine rounds, the DRI will have awarded a total of $1 billion to 101 communities across every region of the State. The Governor has proposed another $100 million for the program in her 2026-27 Executive Budget.

About the NY Forward Program

First announced as part of the 2022 Budget, Governor Hochul created the NY Forward program to build on the momentum created by the DRI. The program works in concert with the DRI to accelerate and expand the revitalization of smaller and rural downtowns throughout the State so that all communities can benefit from the State’s revitalization efforts, regardless of size, character, needs and challenges.

NY Forward communities are supported by a professional planning consultant and team of State agency experts led by DOS to develop a Strategic Investment Plan that includes a slate of transformative, complementary and readily implementable projects. NY Forward projects are appropriately scaled to the size of each community; projects may include building renovation and redevelopment, new construction or creation of new or improved public spaces and other projects that enhance specific cultural and historical qualities that define and distinguish the small-town charm that defines these municipalities. Through four rounds, the NY Forward program will have awarded a total of $400 million to 77 communities across every region of the State. The Governor has proposed another $100 million for the program in her 2026-27 Executive Budget.