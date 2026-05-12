Expansion of Saratoga Spa State Park

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced the protection of 79 acres to expand Saratoga Spa State Park. The acquisition by the New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation (OPRHP) will preserve wetlands, forest and open space for wildlife and future park uses.

“New York State is focused on conserving open space and providing first-class recreational opportunities. Protecting this natural space will ensure the area continues to serve as habitat for various waterfowl and wildlife in perpetuity by protecting forests and wetlands,” Governor Hochul said. “Today’s addition further advances New York’s 30x30 goal of conserving 30 percent of New York’s lands and waters by 2030. Preserving these wetlands also ensures Saratoga Spa State Park remains environmentally resilient as the climate changes.”

The parcel in the southeast corner of the park borders Columbia Avenue, near the park’s East-West Road entrance. OPRHP is assessing the area to determine best uses and public access. This will include how to integrate the natural resources of the newest addition into the existing recreational and educational offerings at Saratoga Spa State Park. No hunting will be permitted in the new addition, according to Saratoga Spa State Park’s current deer hunting proposal.

New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation Acting Commissioner Kathy Moser said, “This marks the first addition of land to Saratoga Spa State Park in two decades and creates exciting new opportunities to expand the park’s recreational and natural resources. The acquisition reflects the vital role our state park system plays in protecting open space, preserving a healthy environment and enhancing access to outdoor recreation.”

Assemblymember Carrie Woerner said, “I am so pleased the Governor has orchestrated the increased protection and expansion of this special park in Saratoga. Preserving wetlands and forests is especially critical for flood mitigation which will help make our community safer and more climate resilient. The expanded open space will also enhance this healthy and historical, recreational attraction, making it even more welcoming to its many visitors.”

City of Saratoga Springs Mayor John Safford said, “This expansion of Saratoga Spa State Park is a meaningful investment in the future of our community, preserving valuable natural resources while enhancing recreational and educational opportunities for generations to come.”

The acquisition, formerly owned by Salomone and Company LLC, was made by OPRHP utilizing $478,600 from New York’s Environmental Protection Fund (EPF). A vital source of funding for capital projects that protect the environment and enhance communities, the EPF supports stewardship efforts for millions of acres of public lands across New York.

The roughly 2,500-acre Saratoga Spa State Park is a National Historic Landmark distinguished by its classical architecture and noted for its diverse cultural, aesthetic and recreational resources. In addition to the nationally known Saratoga Performing Arts Center, the Spa Little Theater, The Saratoga Children's Museum, the Saratoga Automobile Museum, the Gideon Putnam Resort and Roosevelt Baths and Spa, the park offers a multitude of year-round outdoor recreational opportunities and programming at Creekside Classroom Environmental Education Center.

The New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation oversees more than 250 parks, historic sites, recreational trails, golf courses, boat launches and more, and welcomes over 86 million visits annually. For more information on any of these recreation areas, visit parks.ny.gov, download the free NY State Parks Explorer app or call 518.474.0456. Connect with us on Facebook, Instagram, X, LinkedIn, the OPRHP Blog or via the OPRHP Newsroom.