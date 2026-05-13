ClearLane Launches Freight Back-Office Operations Platform for U.S. Brokers, 3PLs, and Carriers

ClearLane — Freight Back-Office Operations Platform ClearLane — Freight Back-Office Operations Platform

ClearLane provides dedicated teams for AP processing, carrier invoice audit, AR billing, POD retrieval and pre-billing revenue recovery for freight companies.

Brokers know where the money leaks — they just don't have the bandwidth to close every gap. We built ClearLane to handle the back office so they can focus on what generates revenue.” — Alexander Kochas, Founder & Head of Operations, ClearLane

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ClearLane ( getclearlane.com ), a new freight brokerage back-office operations platform, today announced its launch serving U.S. freight brokers, 3PLs, trucking companies, and freight forwarders. The platform provides dedicated teams for accounts payable processing and carrier invoice audit, accounts receivable billing and collections, POD retrieval, carrier compliance monitoring, and pre-billing revenue recovery — the post-dispatch operational functions that directly affect cash flow and margin.Freight companies moving 1,000 or more loads per month frequently face a structural gap between dispatch operations and financial workflows. POD retrieval delays push back billing cycles. Carrier invoices with incorrect rates or missing accessorial charges go undetected. Detention, layover, TONU, and lumper fees that dispatch captured in notes never make it onto the shipper invoice. Each of these gaps costs money — not through a single large error, but through hundreds of small ones compounding across every load, every week. Industry data shows the average freight broker runs DSO between 45 and 65 days, and much of that delay traces back to the billing pipeline. ClearLane has published a detailed guide on how freight brokers can reduce DSO through operational improvements in billing and collections workflows.ClearLane addresses this by providing specialized teams that handle the full post-dispatch pipeline: retrieving proof of delivery documents, auditing carrier invoices against rate confirmations, verifying carrier compliance and insurance status, preparing shipper invoices with complete accessorial documentation, managing AR collections cadences, and running pre-billing audits designed to capture revenue that typically falls between dispatch and billing. A full overview of ClearLane’s freight back-office services is available on the company’s website. Every client is assigned a dedicated client success contact for direct, accountable support.ClearLane’s service model is built specifically for the freight industry. Team members are trained in freight terminology, TMS navigation, rate confirmation workflows, and the documentation standards that carriers, shippers, and brokers operate under. The platform serves companies across the United States, with particular focus on the Tri-State corridor — one of the highest-volume freight markets in the country.About ClearLaneClearLane is a freight brokerage back-office operations platform serving U.S. freight brokers, 3PLs, trucking companies, and freight forwarders. ClearLane provides dedicated teams for accounts payable processing and carrier invoice audit, accounts receivable billing and collections, POD retrieval, carrier compliance monitoring, and pre-billing revenue recovery audits. Each client is assigned a dedicated client success contact for direct, accountable support. Learn more at getclearlane.com.

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