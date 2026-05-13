ALEX'S LEMONADE STAND FOUNDATION'S ONE MILLION CUP CHALLENGE KICKS OFF LEMONADE DAYS THIS JUNE

ALSF logo

26 Years and Nearly $400 Million Later, the Front Yard Dream That Changed Childhood Cancer Research Forever Is Setting Its Most Ambitious Goal Yet

WYNNEWOOD, PA, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation (ALSF), the largest independent childhood cancer charity in the U.S., is kicking off its 2026 Lemonade Days campaign this June with an ambitious and historic new goal: pouring one million cups of lemonade in a single month — one stand at a time. The foundation's signature month-long fundraising initiative — which has grown from one little girl's front yard stand into a nationwide movement — will run June 1–30, 2026, rallying supporters across all 50 states to host their own lemonade stands and help reach a milestone never before achieved in the organization's nearly 30-year history.Twenty-six years ago, 4-year-old Alexandra "Alex" Scott set up a lemonade stand in her front yard while battling neuroblastoma, determined to help find cures for all kids with cancer. Though Alex passed away in 2004 at age eight — having raised an extraordinary $1 million before her eighth birthday — what began in one front yard has since grown into a nationwide movement that has fundamentally changed the landscape of pediatric cancer research.Since Lemonade Days launched in 2004, the annual program has raised more than $24 million through nearly 35,000 stands held by supporters nationwide. To date, ALSF has raised nearly $400 million, funding more than 1,500 cutting-edge research projects at over 150 institutions worldwide and supporting more than 15,000 families through key programs like Travel For Care — helping cover costs so families can access the treatments their children need. This June, ALSF is calling on the nation to honor Alex's legacy one cup at a time, with a goal of pouring one million cups of lemonade in her name."When our daughter Alex set up that first stand 26 years ago, we could never have imagined the impact her courage would have on not only childhood cancer research, but on the lives of so many," said Liz Scott, Co-Executive Director of ALSF and Alex's mother. "One million cups of lemonade is more than a goal — it's a testament to every family who has ever hosted a stand, every volunteer who showed up, and every researcher whose work has brought us closer to cures. Every stand during Lemonade Days represents hope for families facing a cancer diagnosis today and reminds us that we are always one cup closer to ending childhood cancer."The One Million Cups goal arrives at a pivotal moment in pediatric cancer research. When Alex was diagnosed, childhood cancer survival rates in the U.S. were around 77% — today, they stand at 85%. Prior to ALSF's first research grant in 2005, only 18 drugs had been FDA-approved for childhood cancer; today, that number has grown to more than 60, including innovative immunotherapy approaches, less toxic treatments, and a deeper understanding of cancer genetics that is improving outcomes for kids fighting this disease right now.Hosting a stand during Lemonade Days is free to sign up and supports ALSF in the fight against childhood cancer and celebrates the strength of childhood cancer families — a testament to Alex Scott's enduring vision. Participants are encouraged to share their experiences on social media using #LemonadeDays to raise awareness. For more information on Lemonade Days and supporting childhood cancer research, visit www.alexslemonade.org/lemonade-days For media inquiries or to speak with ALSF representatives, please contact Jessica Buono of Pitch Parlor PR at jbuono@pitchparlorpr.com.ABOUT ALEX’S LEMONADE STAND FOUNDATION:Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation (ALSF) emerged from the front yard lemonade stand of 4-year-old Alexandra “Alex” Scott, who was fighting cancer and wanted to raise money to find cures for all children with cancer. By the time Alex passed away at the age of 8, she had raised $1 million. Since then, the Foundation bearing her name has evolved into a worldwide fundraising movement and the largest independent childhood cancer charity in the U.S. ALSF is a leader in funding pediatric cancer research projects across the globe and providing programs to families affected by childhood cancer. For more information, visit AlexsLemonade.org.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.