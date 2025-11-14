Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation Funds 20 Innovative Pediatric Oncology Research Projects

Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation Logo

The 20 new Young Investigator Grants support early-career scientists across the country pursuing bold, innovative approaches to helping kids fight cancer.

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation (ALSF) is proud to announce the funding of 20 new Young Investigator (YI) Grants in 2025, supporting early-career scientists pursuing bold, innovative approaches to understanding, diagnosing, and treating childhood cancers. The grants are selected through a robust and nationally awarded research selection process.In November, the grant recipients attended the Young Investigator Summit — a collaborative 3-day event where they shared their research, discussed the latest challenges in pediatric oncology, and forged professional connections that will help accelerate the pace of their research. The Summit was presented by Northwestern Mutual.This year’s grants bring fresh perspectives and cutting-edge science to the field, ranging from improving CAR T cell therapies and uncovering hidden drivers of rare pediatric tumors to developing tools that bring care closer to children and families worldwide. These awards provide critical support at pivotal moments for scientists establishing their labs, enabling them to focus on transformative research.“Early career funding has been pivotal in supporting the launch of my research career. The funding from ALSF provides protected time for research, allowing me to fully dedicate my efforts to pediatric cancer research” said Dr. Christopher Kuo of Children’s Hospital Los Angeles, who is using his grant to study how Ewing sarcoma evades the immune system.ALSF Young Investigators not only gain essential funding but also join a robust research community, meeting annually to discuss projects, collaborate, and address the most pressing problems in pediatric cancer.Some grantees are also taking research beyond the U.S., addressing critical gaps in low- and middle-income countries, which account for 90% of childhood cancer diagnoses yet have the lowest survival rates. Dr. Nate Nessle of the University of Michigan is using his grant to study wearable fever detection devices that can prevent deaths from infections in children with weakened immune systems. “There’s an urgent need to join with global partners to close these gaps because all children deserve the best cancer care,” said Dr. Nessle.Since its inception, ALSF has raised more than $300 million and funded over 1,500 medical research grants in North America and Europe. Childhood cancer research is consistently underfunded at the federal level in the U.S. as compared to adult cancers.“Funding childhood cancer research has never been more important,” said Liz Scott, Co-Executive Director of Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation, “Breakthroughs often emerge from unconventional approaches—but they cannot happen without support. By funding early-career investigators, ALSF sparks creativity, brings fresh perspectives into the field, and ensures new generations of researchers remain focused on curing childhood cancer.”About Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation (ALSF) emerged from the front yard lemonade stand of 4-year-old Alexandra “Alex” Scott, who was fighting cancer and wanted to raise money to find cures for all children with cancer. By the time Alex passed away at the age of 8, she had raised $1 million. Since then, the Foundation bearing her name has evolved into a worldwide fundraising movement and the largest independent childhood cancer charity in the U.S. ALSF is a leader in funding pediatric cancer research projects across the globe and providing programs to families affected by childhood cancer. For more information, visit AlexsLemonade.org.About the Young Investigator GrantALSF has funded more than 290 young investigator grants, providing young scientists with critical funds to pursue innovative research projects focused on childhood cancer. Nearly half of these grant recipients have gone to receive highly-competitive grants from the National Institutes of Health (NIH), and many have received repeat funding from ALSF to continue their study of childhood cancer. The grants provide $180,000 in funding for 3 years, to researchers based at institutions in the U.S. and Canada. A full list of Young Investigator Grants is available here

