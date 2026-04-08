The World Gold Council and Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation Announce Partnership to Support Childhood Cancer Research

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The World Gold Council will directly fund their own Innovation Grant to help experienced researchers explore new pathways to cures for all kids with cancer.

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Philadelphia, PA (April 8, 2026) — The World Gold Council and Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation (ALSF) today announced a new partnership to support childhood cancer research and provide critical support for children and families affected by cancer.Through this partnership, the World Gold Council will be supporting their own Innovation Grant, a prestigious ALSF research grant to help experienced researchers explore exciting new pathways for safer, more effective treatments. This award provides hope for kids who are still waiting for their cures.They will support families through ALSF’s Travel For Care program, which covers flights, lodging and other financial burdens for kids who need to travel for the best treatment to save their life. They will also amplify donor impact through matching funds at various events throughout the year.“Our members are deeply committed to the opportunity to make a meaningful and lasting difference in the lives of children facing cancer,” said Juan Carlos Artigas, CEO, Americas and Global Head of Research for the World Gold Council. “Our partnership will help them ensure that even more children and families around the world receive the support they urgently need.”Childhood cancer remains the leading cause of death by disease in children. The support generated by the World Gold Council will help ALSF’s core programs of funding impactful research, supporting families and empowering everyone to help cure pediatric cancer.“We’re thrilled the World Gold Council is joining the fight against childhood cancer,” said Liz Scott, Alex’s mom and Co-Executive Director of Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation. “Gold is the symbolic color of childhood cancer awareness, so this partnership was a natural fit as they help us continue to make a lasting impact for kids everywhere.”Founded in 1987 by the world’s leading gold mining companies, the World Gold Council builds understanding of the gold market through research, analysis, and insights while shaping the future of a responsible and accessible gold supply chain. Its members operate in more than 45 countries worldwide and share a vision of sustainable mining.The World Gold Council is honored to support ALSF in its mission to help all kids affected by cancer. For more information about this partnership, visit www.gold.org or www.alexslemonade.org About The World Gold CouncilThe World Gold Council is a membership organization that champions the role gold plays as a strategic asset, shaping the future of a responsible and accessible gold supply chain. Their team of experts builds understanding of the use case and possibilities of gold through trusted research, analysis, commentary, and insights. It drives industry progress, shaping policy and setting standards for a perpetual and sustainable gold market. You can follow the World Gold Council on X (Twitter) at @goldcouncil and LinkedIn. For more information, visit Gold.org.About Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation (ALSF) emerged from the front yard lemonade stand of 4-year-old Alexandra “Alex” Scott, who was fighting cancer and wanted to raise money to find cures for all children with cancer. By the time Alex passed away at the age of 8, she had raised $1 million. Since then, the Foundation bearing her name has evolved into a worldwide fundraising movement and the largest independent childhood cancer charity in the U.S. ALSF is a leader in funding pediatric cancer research projects across the globe and providing programs to families affected by childhood cancer. For more information, visit AlexsLemonade.org.

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