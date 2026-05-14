ADAPTOVATE Implements Firm-Wide Microsoft Azure AI Certification Mandate

All senior consultants are now Azure AI certified, positioning the firm to close the gap between enterprise AI adoption and measurable business impact.

AI success hinges on embedding the technology into the ways an organisation actually operates” — Ghaleb El Masri, Managing Director and Partner at ADAPTOVATE

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, May 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ADAPTOVATE Inc. , a global consultancy that helps Fortune 500 organisations navigate enterprise transformation and AI adoption at scale, has achieved firm-wide Microsoft Certified: Azure AI Engineer Associate accreditation across its entire senior consulting team, making it one of the first transformation firms to reach this milestone at a global scale.Following a firm-wide mandate, senior consultants across ADAPTOVATE completed the certification, signalling a bold commitment to staying ahead of the rapidly evolving enterprise AI landscape. Organisations are trying to move from AI experimentation to full-scale implementation, but the gap between tool adoption and measurable business impact continues to widen.As boards and regulators increase scrutiny around AI governance, security, and ROI, ADAPTOVATE’s investment ensures its consulting teams have the technical depth paired with the organisational change expertise required to make AI initiatives stick.“AI success hinges on embedding the technology into the ways an organisation actually operates,” said Ghaleb El Masri, Managing Director and Partner at ADAPTOVATE. “As companies move from experimentation to scaled deployment, they need partners who understand both the technical architecture behind AI systems and the organisational change required to make them deliver real business impact.”For many enterprises, that gap between experimentation and execution is where AI initiatives stall. ADAPTOVATE works with organisations across financial services, manufacturing, healthcare, energy, and other highly regulated industries to move AI out of the pilot phase and into real operational use; designing the systems, governance structures, and workforce capabilities needed to sustain adoption and deliver measurable returns.The Microsoft Azure AI Engineer Associate certification validates ADAPTOVATE’s expertise across the full spectrum of AI capabilities enterprises are actively deploying today, including natural language processing, computer vision, generative AI, and applied machine learning.To learn more about life at ADAPTOVATE, visit https://www.adaptovate.com/ About ADAPTOVATE:ADAPTOVATE partners with global organisations to turn strategy into measurable impact. Acting as an extension of your team, we combine local collaboration with global expertise to simplify complexity, accelerate transformation, and build the strategy, technology and people capabilities that help businesses adapt faster by putting people at the centre of AI-enabled transformation. We work with organisations to translate strategy into outcomes, aligning strategy to execution, realising operational efficiencies and accelerating solution design and delivery.We have offices in Toronto and across the U.S., Europe and Asia-Pacific with headquarters in Australia.Media Contact: Adaptovate@talkshopmedia.com

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