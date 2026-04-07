ADAPTOVATE Named Top Small and Medium Employer in Canada by Mediacorp Canada Inc.

Ghaleb El Masri and Janelle Calvert ADAPTOVATE Logo

The award recognizes ADAPTOVATE for its people-first culture and commitment to developing high-impact talent.

Great workplaces are built on ownership and the opportunity to do meaningful work” — Ghaleb El Masri - Managing Director

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, April 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ADAPTOVATE Inc. , a global consultancy that helps Fortune 500 organizations navigate enterprise transformation at scale, was named one of Canada’s Top Small & Medium Employers for 2026 by Mediacorp Canada Inc., organizers of the annual Canada’s Top 100 Employers project. Awarded to ADAPTOVATE for the second year running, the designation is designed to recognize small and medium organizations that lead the nation in creating exceptional places to work.The annual awards program, now in its 13th year, evaluates companies across various criteria, including workplace culture, benefits, professional development, employee engagement, and leadership transparency. Winners are selected for demonstrating a clear commitment to employee growth, well-being, and long-term career development.“Great workplaces are built on ownership and the opportunity to do meaningful work,” said Ghaleb El Masri , Managing Director of Canada, at ADAPTOVATE. “We’re proud to have built a culture that attracts and supports high‑calibre people. For us, that means finding projects that help businesses adapt to change and create real impact for clients, while also being enjoyable for our teams, so our people can grow in their roles and see ADAPTOVATE as an excellent place to build their careers.”ADAPTOVATE Consultant Janelle Calvert, who works remotely from Bracebridge in Ontario’s cottage country, highlights the company’s community focus, “This is a pretty special place. We’re small and we’re all involved in everything involving our clients – from business developments to marketing initiatives to coaching – while learning from each other. The personalities we have within the company are all geared toward this mindset and this style of working.”Community engagement is a cornerstone of ADAPTOVATE’s identity. The firm is a member of Pledge 1%, a global program of 19,000 member companies that donate one per cent of staff time, product, profit, or equity for social impact. In a recent example, Calvert proposed that ADAPTOVATE volunteer its time to facilitate a one-day leadership training event for community organizations in Muskoka, and the company enthusiastically supported the initiative.The culture at ADAPTOVATE reflects the same principles it brings to clients with clarity of purpose, empowered teams, and disciplined execution. Consultants are given real responsibility early, supported by hands-on coaching and opportunities for global collaboration. The firm prioritizes continuous development, creating an environment where ambitious professionals can accelerate their growth while helping some of the world’s largest organizations navigate complex transformations.ADAPTOVATE’s employee benefits package was recognized by the company’s own People & Culture team as among its most compelling offerings for employees and candidates. These include a $5,000 flex budget for personal wellbeing and growth, a $900 mental health practitioner benefit, 100% compassionate leave top-up pay, and 30 days of paid leave.ADAPTOVATE employs top talent across strategy, transformation, and delivery roles and empowers its consultants with early leadership opportunities and access to high-impact enterprise work.#TopSME #TopEmployers2026About ADAPTOVATEADAPTOVATE is a leading global consultancy that partners with organizations to scale transformative change, optimize business models, and enhance customer experiences through innovative, agile ways of working. The firm operates out of Toronto and across the U.S., Europe and Asia-Pacific with headquarters in Australia. Learn more at www.adaptovate.com/ Media Contact: Adaptovate@talkshopmedia.com

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