ADAPTOVATE Appoints Jim Cundiff as Managing Director and Partner

Jim Cundiff ADAPTOVATE Logo

Agile movement pioneer joins the firm to support business growth and strategy

Jim has been at the forefront of major enterprise transformation over the last 20 years. From agile to digital to cloud and now AI, he understands what it takes to drive true organizational change.” — Paul McNamara, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer at ADAPTOVATE

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ADAPTOVATE , a global leader in business transformation and enterprise architecture, today announced the appointment of Jim Cundiff as a Managing Director and Partner. Jim brings more than two decades of experience at the forefront of enterprise transformations and Agile adoptions. Jim shared responsibility in founding one of the first agile consulting firms and played a key role in building the Scrum Alliance into the largest agile certifying body in the world.Jim is widely recognized as one of the consulting world pioneers of the modern enterprise agility movement. In 2007 he became Scrum Alliance’s first CEO and Managing Director and set up the business operating and scaling model during the organization’s formative years. He later joined the executive ownership team at BigVisible Solutions (BV). BV was one of the first boutique agile consultancies operating at a strategy, change management and organizational design level. BV was eventually acquired by a larger firm. Jim’s career spans the private, public, and nonprofit sectors, with clients ranging from global enterprises, start-ups, government agencies, and mission-driven organizations.“Jim has been at the forefront of major enterprise transformation over the last 20 years,” said Paul McNamara, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer at ADAPTOVATE. “From agile to digital to cloud and now AI, he understands what it takes to drive true organizational change.”In this role, Jim will focus on helping to grow ADAPTOVATE’s presence across industries that are ripe for business transformation, like financial, pharmaceuticals, healthcare, energy, government and nonprofit organizations. Drawing on his body of knowledge and past work experiences, he will help build ADAPTOVATE’s growth capabilities to advise enterprises regarding organizational structures, change management, workflow redesign, and governance, enabling AI investments to deliver lasting and tangible value.“We’ve seen patterns with organizations adopting emerging technologies and new ways of working before,” said Cundiff. “Agile created a positive impact at the execution and delivery level but struggled to produce enterprise-level value when it hit the broader business. And digital transformation promises delivered mixed results. AI can be both a headwind and a tailwind; the organizations that succeed will be the ones that treat it as a leadership and business opportunity to solve. AI requires reconsidering workflows, reestablishing decision-making frameworks, and redesigning organizational structures. ADAPTOVATE gets that and has focused their in-market value proposition accordingly.”Jim Cundiff's appointment reflects ADAPTOVATE's continued investment in its North American expansion and its growing practice around AI-enabled transformation . The firm, which operates across 10+ countries, works with Fortune 500 companies and large enterprises seeking an agile and innovative focused business transformation partnership.About ADAPTOVATEADAPTOVATE is a leading global consultancy that partners with organizations to scale transformative change, optimize business models, and enhance customer experiences through innovative, agile ways of working. The firm operates out of Dallas, Los Angeles, Toronto, Europe and Asia-Pacific, with headquarters in Australia. Learn more at www.adaptovate.com/

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