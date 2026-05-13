HomeInspections.com Launches 4-Point and Wind Mitigation Reports Starting at $125

Licensed home inspector performing an attic inspection for a Florida home insurance report.

Florida homeowners can now access insurance inspections through HomeInspections.com

Florida homeowners are dealing with rising insurance costs and stricter underwriting requirements, we wanted to make these inspections easier to schedule, more affordable, and faster to complete.” — Chris Abbott, Chief Product Officer

SARASOTA, FL, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HomeInspections.com has announced statewide availability of 4-point inspections and wind mitigation reports for Florida homeowners, with pricing starting at $125.

The service is designed to help homeowners meet insurance requirements and identify opportunities for premium discounts. Reports can be requested directly through HomeInspections.com and are available through the company’s growing network of licensed inspectors across Florida.

In Florida, many insurance carriers require a 4-point inspection for homes more than 20 to 30 years old before issuing, renewing, or transferring coverage. The inspection evaluates four major systems: roofing, electrical, plumbing, and HVAC.

Wind mitigation reports are often recommended for homeowners seeking insurance discounts tied to storm-resistant construction features. Under Florida law, insurers must apply discounts when qualifying features are documented.

“Florida homeowners are dealing with rising insurance costs and stricter underwriting requirements,” said Chris Abbott, Chief Product Officer at HomeInspections.com. “We wanted to make these inspections easier to schedule, more affordable, and faster to complete.”

The company says homeowners can often save money by scheduling both inspections at the same time, particularly during a home purchase or insurance policy update.

HomeInspections.com allows users to request inspections online and connect directly with inspectors in their area. The platform also supports instant scheduling and quote requests.

Industry demand for these inspections has increased as insurers tighten requirements on older homes across the state. Many homeowners are now being asked to provide updated reports before policies can be renewed.

“A lot of homeowners don’t realize these reports can directly affect whether coverage is approved and how much they pay,” Abbott said. “The process should not be confusing or expensive.”

HomeInspections.com states that inspections are available in multiple Florida markets, with additional coverage continuing to expand.

Homeowners can learn more or request an inspection at https://www.homeinspections.com

About HomeInspections.com

HomeInspections.com is a platform developed by Public Products, a technology company founded in 2021 and based in Sarasota, Florida. Launched in November 2025, the service connects home inspectors with homebuyers, sellers, and realtors through direct booking tools, real-time availability, and search-optimized profiles. Learn more at https://www.homeinspections.com

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