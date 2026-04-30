Kaloop Launches AI Fraud Detection Software for HOA and Condo Financial Oversight

Kaloop's AI Fraud Detection Software Kaloop

New solution helps homeowners identify suspected board or manager misconduct

Homeowners and boards often lack clear visibility into financial activity. This software provides a structured way to review records and detect signs of misconduct that might otherwise go unnoticed.” — Chris Abbott, Chief Product Officer

SARASOTA, FL, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kaloop today announced AI-powered fraud detection software designed to help homeowners and association boards identify suspected financial misconduct in HOA and condo communities.

The new Kaloop accounting software includes built-in AI fraud detection designed to significantly reduce the risk of embezzlement by board members and community association managers through continuous monitoring and analysis.

The platform analyzes financial records, contracts, and transactions to flag inconsistencies tied to potential fraud. Kaloop also offers fraud analysis services starting at $500 for associations seeking an independent review.

The release addresses a growing concern among homeowners who suspect misuse of association funds. Common issues include unauthorized contracts, missing records, inflated vendor invoices, and funds diverted by board members, treasurers, or community association managers.

Kaloop’s system uses machine learning to review large volumes of financial data and supporting documents. It identifies irregular patterns such as unexplained payments, duplicate charges, and approvals that fall outside standard governance procedures.

“Homeowners and boards often lack clear visibility into financial activity,” said Chris Abbott, Chief Product Officer of Kaloop. “This software provides a structured way to review records and detect signs of misconduct that might otherwise go unnoticed.”

Fraud in HOA and condo associations is often difficult to detect and underreported. Cases frequently involve internal actors and may include large financial losses, undisclosed vendor relationships, or kickback arrangements.

Manual reviews can be time-consuming and incomplete. In some cases, associations spend significant time reviewing records but still miss key discrepancies. Kaloop’s system reduces that burden by scanning documents, financial statements, and contracts in a single process.

The platform also highlights governance risks. These include contracts approved without full board consent, irregular payment timing, and gaps in documentation. By surfacing these issues early, associations can take corrective action and improve accountability.

“Patterns of misuse often appear across multiple records, not just a single transaction,” Abbott added. “AI allows us to connect those signals and present a clearer picture of potential risk.”

Kaloop recommends that associations implement safeguards such as multi-signature approvals, regular independent audits, and clear documentation standards. These controls help reduce opportunities for misuse and support stronger financial oversight.

The company positions this release as part of a broader effort to give homeowners and boards better tools to monitor financial activity and respond quickly when concerns arise.

About Kaloop

Kaloop is a platform developed by Public Products, a technology company founded in 2021 and based in Sarasota, Florida. Launched in July 2025, the platform provides tools for homeowner and condo associations, including task management, document storage, approvals, and board operations. Kaloop focuses on helping self-managed associations operate more efficiently with integrated software. Learn more at https://www.kaloop.com

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