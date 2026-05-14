Public Products Launches Shirmo.com for Custom Apparel and Entrepreneur Opportunities

Custom apparel orders being printed and prepared through Shirmo.com’s production partners.

New platform offers custom t-shirt printing, instant ordering, and turnkey apparel businesses starting at $99

We built Shirmo to make custom apparel easier for everyone, whether someone needs one shirt or thousands, the process should be simple, fast, and reliable.” — Chris Abbott, Chief Product Officer

SARASOTA, FL, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Public Products has announced the launch of Shirmo.com, a custom apparel platform designed to simplify t-shirt printing and help entrepreneurs launch their own branded apparel businesses.

Shirmo.com allows customers to upload designs, select apparel, and place orders online with no minimum quantities required. The platform supports single-item printing, bulk orders, and nationwide shipping through a network of local printers.

The service was created for businesses, schools, churches, sports teams, nonprofits, and event organizers looking for fast turnaround times and simplified ordering.

“We built Shirmo to make custom apparel easier for everyone,” said Chris Abbott, Chief Product Officer at Shirmo.com. “Whether someone needs one shirt or thousands, the process should be simple, fast, and reliable.”

In addition to custom apparel printing, Shirmo.com introduces a brand ambassador program that allows individuals to launch their own apparel business for a startup cost of $99.

Participants receive access to online stores, sales tools, training webinars, territory opportunities, and fulfillment support. The company says the model is designed to remove many of the barriers that typically prevent people from starting a business.

“Public Products was created to build practical businesses and tools people can actually use,” Abbott said. “As discussed in the MoonlightorDie.com podcast series, there are countless people with ideas who never get past the starting line. Shirmo was built to help bridge the gap from idea to launch by giving people a way to start an apparel business without managing inventory, printing, or shipping.”

Shirmo.com handles production and fulfillment while ambassadors focus on building customer relationships and growing local accounts.

The company says ambassadors can work with local organizations, schools, community groups, small businesses, and events to provide custom apparel solutions while building recurring income streams.

“A lot of people want a flexible business they can run on their own schedule,” Abbott added. “Shirmo gives them the tools, printing infrastructure, and support system to start quickly.”

The launch comes as demand continues to grow for print-on-demand products, event merchandise, branded apparel, and short-run printing without large upfront commitments.

Customers can place apparel orders directly through the platform, while prospective ambassadors can register for upcoming webinars and learn more about the business opportunity at https://www.Shirmo.com.

About Shirmo.com

Shirmo.com is a custom apparel and print-on-demand platform launched by Public Products, a Sarasota, Florida-based technology company founded in 2021. The platform provides custom t-shirts, branded apparel, bulk printing, and online business tools for organizations and independent apparel sellers nationwide.

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