Rooster Bus Updates Scottsdale Bar With Enclosed Space, New Seating, and Community Trophy Display

The men’s clothing store, hosting the smallest bar in Scottsdale, has expanded its menu and launched a community trophy collection

SCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rooster Bus , the Scottsdale-based men’s clothing store and bar, has completed updates to its in-store bar space in Old Town Scottsdale. The changes include a newly enclosed layout, additional seating, and an expanded bar menu, designed to create a more comfortable, social environment for customers.Known as one of the smallest bars in Scottsdale, the updated space continues to blend the retailer’s casual atmosphere with its focus on community-driven experiences. The bar remains located inside the Rooster Bust storefront at 7083 E. 5th Ave.As part of the update, Rooster Bus is inviting community members to donate old trophies to the space. The trophies will become part of the bar’s permanent décor, adding a personal and nostalgic element to the interior.The business also confirmed that customers can purchase unopened alcoholic beverages to-go, in accordance with local regulations.Rooster Bus first launched in 2018 as a mobile retail concept operating out of a converted firefighter bus. Since then, the company has expanded into permanent storefronts in Scottsdale and Flagstaff while continuing to operate its online store. The retailer carries a range of men’s apparel, footwear, accessories , and personal care products from established and emerging brands.About Rooster BusRooster Bus isn’t the average men’s store. Born in 2018 out of a gutted firefighter bus turned mobile shop, it began as a traveling store with one goal: to make shopping a better experience. Today, Rooster Bus has brick-and-mortar locations in Old Town Scottsdale and Flagstaff, along with a thriving online store. The shop is known for its laid-back vibe, high-quality brands, and inclusive approach to men’s style. With everything from tees and joggers to boots and accessories, Rooster Bus keeps it simple, stylish, and always real.

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