Wayfairer Announces New Yamagata Ski Holiday in Japan

The new tailor-made itinerary includes Zao Onsen, guided skiing, Snow Monster viewing, and regional winter experiences.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, June 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Wayfairer has announced a new Yamagata ski holiday in Japan , centered on Zao Onsen, a historic mountain town in northern Honshu known for its ski terrain, hot springs, and seasonal Snow Monsters.The itinerary is designed around private travel and includes time on the slopes, regional food experiences, and access to Yamagata’s winter landscapes. Zao Onsen offers a mix of lower pistes, linked scenic runs, and higher terrain near the Snow Monster zone, making the trip suitable for couples, families, and mixed-ability groups.The Snow Monsters, known locally as juhyo, form when trees on the upper mountain become covered in snow and ice. Guests can view the formations during the day or see them illuminated at night, depending on timing and local conditions.The trip begins with arrival support in Tokyo before travelers continue north by Shinkansen toward Yamagata. From there, private transfers take guests to Zao Onsen in the mountains. The itinerary includes guided ski days, lift passes, train transfers, private airport transfers, selected meals and drinks, and a choice of accommodation style.In addition to skiing , the itinerary includes time for onsen bathing, sake tasting, Yamagata beef, and village dining. Travelers can also extend the journey to other Japanese ski regions, such as Niseko, Hakuba, Myoko, or Nozawa Onsen, or add cultural destinations, including Kyoto, Tokyo, Kanazawa, Hiroshima, Naoshima, or the Japanese Alps.The launch adds a new winter option to Wayfairer’s Japan portfolio . It reflects growing interest in ski trips that combine outdoor activity with regional culture, local food, and a slower-paced time in traditional mountain settings.About the Company:Wayfairer Travel specializes in luxury, tailor-made journeys that foster authentic connections with local cultures and natural landscapes. Committed to responsible tourism, Wayfairer partners with local communities and conservation initiatives to ensure its trips have a positive impact. By curating immersive experiences and supporting fair labor practices, Wayfairer empowers travelers to explore the world while contributing to its preservation.

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