Elder-Well® Adult Day Program Expands to Oregon With Seth And Breanna Dickinson, CSA®

The future Portland-area location will bring person-centered daytime engagement and support to older adults and caregivers.

NATICK, MA, UNITED STATES, June 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Elder-WellAdult Day Program has announced its expansion into Oregon with new franchise owners, Seth and Brianna Dickinson, CSA. The future location, which will serve the Portland area, is to be announced.Seth and Breanna are native Oregonians with professional experience supporting older adults and families through their work with Oasis Senior Advisors. In that role, they helped families navigate decisions related to aging, caregiving, housing, and long-term support. Their experience working directly with caregivers and older adults shaped their interest in expanding community-based support options in Oregon.The new Elder-WellAdult Day Program location will focus on person-centered daytime engagement for older adults, including individuals living with memory changes and cognitive changes. Programming is expected to include structured cognitive engagement , social connection, meaningful daily activities, movement, discussion, creative activities, and shared experiences in a supportive group setting.The expansion comes at a time when many communities continue to feel the loss of the adult day services that closed during and after the COVID-19 pandemic. For many families, adult day programs can provide a supportive alternative to an isolating day at home while offering caregivers time for work, personal responsibilities, or rest.Elder-Welloperates as a non-medical, social-model adult day program. Its approach emphasizes dignity, connection, purpose, and a welcoming environment for older adults who benefit from additional daytime structure and engagement. The Oregon location will follow the Elder-Wellmodel of supporting guests individually, taking into account each person’s interests, abilities, relationships, history, culture, and preferences.Breanna is a graduate of Portland State University, and Seth is a graduate of Oregon State University. The Dickinsons are raising their family in Oregon and have strong ties to the Pacific Northwest. Their connection to the region is part of their interest in creating a local resource for families seeking daytime support for aging loved ones.Additional details, including the exact location and opening timeline, will be announced at a later date.Families and community members interested in learning more can visit Elder-Wellonline to read the announcement of the Oregon expansion About Elder-WellElder-WellAdult Day Program is a non-medical, social-model adult day program that provides supportive daytime engagement for older adults and their caregivers. Founded by Kara and Ken Harvey in 2014, Elder-Welloffers a welcoming alternative to spending the day alone at home through meaningful activities, cognitive engagement, social connection, exercise, meals, and supportive group programming. The program is designed around each guest’s strengths, preferences, identity, history, and abilities. Through its franchise model, Elder-Wellsupports local owners in bringing person-centered adult day services to communities across the country.

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