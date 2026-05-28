Courtemanche & Associates Highlights Healthcare Compliance Resources for Organizations

Resources include education, accreditation tools, newsletters, blogs, patient safety spotlights, and survey support.

CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Courtemanche & Associates announced its May 2026 resource update, highlighting educational materials, compliance tools, and ongoing support resources available to healthcare organizations and professionals. The resources are designed to help organizations stay informed about accreditation, regulatory compliance, quality, and patient safety expectations.The Courtemanche & Associates consulting team brings more than two centuries of combined healthcare knowledge and experience to its work with hospitals, health systems, and other healthcare organizations. Through its Learn From C&A Experts resources, the team shares practical knowledge related to accreditation standards, regulatory requirements, and strategies for maintaining safe, compliant patient care.Courtemanche & Associates also provides customized education and training sessions for a range of healthcare audiences, from bedside staff to board members. Sessions are developed based on the needs, responsibilities, and experience level of each target audience, with topics related to accreditation and regulatory compliance, quality, and patient safety.The organization’s Tools & Resources offerings include ARC, the Accreditation Resource Companion . ARC provides regulatory and accreditation resources, tools, tracers, policy checklists, and other aids intended to support ongoing compliance efforts for healthcare professionals.Additional resources include the Courtemanche & Associates monthly newsletter, which covers accreditation and regulatory compliance news and trends, and the C&A Blog library, which features articles on industry updates, compliance trends, requirements, best practices, and patient care strategies.Courtemanche & Associates also publishes Spotlights , which address frequent patient safety and regulatory compliance violations observed by the consulting team during mock surveys. These resources outline potential consequences associated with common findings and provide strategies for improvement.The May 2026 resource update also includes S2S+, the Soar2Success Survey Tool . The tool is designed to help clients track, assess, and manage identified areas for improvement related to standards and survey readiness.Courtemanche & Associates will continue providing resources that support healthcare organizations in maintaining compliance, improving quality, and promoting patient safety.About the Company:Courtemanche & Associates (C&A) was founded in 1994 by Judy Courtemanche, a former Joint Commission surveyor and nurse. Judy began C&A because she had a passion for improving healthcare. Her mission lives on through the leadership of Sandeep Goel. He has worked closely with numerous healthcare organizations to ensure that any new products or services launched meet or exceed regulatory compliance standards. Under his leadership, the C&A team works tirelessly to impart expert knowledge to its clientele, providing timely guidance on regulatory challenges. C&A is dedicated to helping healthcare providers reduce risk and potential patient harm while improving the quality of care.

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