AI Tinkerers St. Louis Returns June 3 for Fifth Meetup at Sketch Development Services

Award-winning AI consulting and custom software firm hosts the global builder community for an evening of live code demos and peer feedback in Webster Groves

Every event has been at capacity. Hundreds of people have expressed interest, and we only have room for 50. That kind of demand says a lot about where the AI builder community is heading in St. Louis.” — Calvin Horrell, General Manager, Sketch Development Services

ST. LOUIS, MO, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sketch Development Services, a US-based custom software consulting and AI development company, today announces the fifth AI Tinkerers meetup in St. Louis. AI Tinkerers is a global organization with more than 102,000 members across 220 cities. Its meetups are designed for practitioners who are actively building with artificial intelligence. The St. Louis chapter's next gathering will take place on Wednesday, June 3, 2026, from 5:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Sketch's office in the Webster Groves neighborhood.Admission is capped at 50 attendees per event, and past sessions have filled up quickly. Hundreds of local professionals have expressed interest in the St. Louis chapter since it launched in June 2025. AI Tinkerers screens every applicant to ensure the room is filled with active builders instead of spectators or promoters. That selectivity has made the meetup one of the most sought-after artificial intelligence gatherings for software development consultants, engineers, and AI developers in the region.At the time of this announcement, the June event still has openings for both presenters and attendees. AI Tinkerers follows a show-and-tell format where builders give short, live demos of what they have created with foundation models and generative AI. Past presentations at the St. Louis chapter have covered topics such as multi-agent orchestration, AI-powered scheduling tools, and automated financial analysis. Attendees who want to present their work can submit a talk proposal when they RSVP."We started hosting AI Tinkerers last year because we believe AI consulting services for scaling businesses should be rooted in hands-on practice, not theory," says John Krewson, Founder and CEO of Sketch. "A lot of the best ideas we’ve implemented for our clients started as conversations at events like this. When you put 50 people in a room who are all building with AI every day, the knowledge transfer is incredible."Sketch’s continued investment in the local AI community comes as the firm has gained national recognition for its software development services and AI capabilities. Earlier this year, Sketch was named among the 12 Best AI Agencies to Hire in 2026 by DesignRush, a B2B marketplace that connects brands with vetted service providers. The firm has received other accolades, including a mention on Tom Popomaronis’ Trusted AI Agencies List, published via Clutch."It's been great to see Sketch enter conversations about the best AI development companies, but it’s not why we do this," says Tyler Dougherty, VP of Business Development at Sketch. "We host AI Tinkerers because it keeps us connected to what builders are actually shipping. The problems people bring to these demos are the same kinds of problems our clients bring to us. Staying close to real-world business cases is how we stay sharp as software development consultants."The event will be held at Sketch’s office at 111 W Pacific Ave, St. Louis, MO 63119. Drinks and light snacks will be provided. Attendance is limited, and attendees are screened. Those who want to attend, present their software, or learn more about the St. Louis AI community can RSVP via the event page ###Sketch Development Services is a 100% US-based custom software consultancy headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri. The custom software development company offers services including AI consulting, custom AI development, cloud consulting (as an AWS Partner), Atlassian tooling, and innovation consulting. Sketch’s clients range from funded startups to Fortune 500 enterprises. To learn more, visit sketchdev.io.

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