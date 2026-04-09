Sketch Joins STL TechWeek to Lead Discussions of AI and Digital Transformation

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The St. Louis-Based Custom AI and Software Development Firm Will Be Most Visible at TechWeek's AI Summit, Digital Transformation Summit, and DevLab Conference

A lot of people at Sketch have worked hard to cut through the noise and make us a leader in the AI space. Events like this provide us with further opportunities to connect with the tech community.” — Calvin Horrell, General Manager at Sketch

ST. LOUIS, MO, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sketch Development Services , a custom software and AI consultancy in St. Louis, today announces that it is sponsoring STL TechWeek. TechWeek is an annual, week-long conference that showcases and advances the city's contributions to technology, innovation, and entrepreneurship. The event draws thousands of visitors, ranging from business leaders to technical experts across fields such as AI, fintech, biotech, and digital transformation. Sketch is sponsoring the event for the first time this year and contributing to multiple key sessions.TechWeek begins with the AI Summit, which takes place on Monday, April 13, and Tuesday, April 14, at the Dome at America's Center. The largest component of TechWeek, this two-day summit features keynote speeches, networking, and a vendor fair. Sketch will staff a booth in the main hall, where executives will offer demos of custom AI solutions the company has delivered for clients.Also on April 14 at 5 p.m., after the second day of the AI Summit, Sketch will be hosting an AI Tinkerers meetup at its office in Webster Groves. Sketch has held multiple events as the sponsor of the St. Louis chapter of AI Tinkerers , a global network of professionals who have hands-on experience building with AI. Attendance at these sessions is capped to ensure the setting stays intimate and the conversation stays centered on meaningful custom AI solutions, rather than theory.On Wednesday, April 15 at 2 p.m., Sketch's VP of Consulting, James Nippert, will be leading a talk along with Julia Pitlyk, Sr. Director of Digital Transformation at Nestlé Health Science. The talk will take place at Webster University as part of the Digital Transformation Summit. "Digital transformation seems to come up in every corporate boardroom," Nippert says. "It's fun to throw around as a buzzword, but it actually means something, too. Julia and I are excited to talk about some of the work we've done to enable true digital transformation by improving the way teams function."Joe Topp, a senior software developer from Sketch, will help wrap up the week by delivering the keynote address at the DevLab Conference on Friday, April 17 at 1 p.m. Held at the Post Building in downtown St. Louis, the DevLab Conference is specifically for the most technical attendees of STL TechWeek. Topp says he thinks of his presentation as Duolingo for developers. "The so-called 'language of business' has become this reviled thing in a lot of technical circles. The way things are going, though, the most important language we can study next has nothing to do with syntax, compilers, or frameworks. Even as AI makes the world ever more digital, it's vital to be able to communicate well with people."STL TechWeek is free to attend. Sessions are held throughout the St. Louis area during the week of April 13-17. You can learn more by visiting the TechSTL website ###Sketch is a 100% US-based software development company and custom AI consultancy based in St. Louis, Missouri. The firm provides a full suite of services for technology-focused enterprises, serving clients ranging from startups to members of the Fortune 500. The firm's primary services include custom AI development, AI consulting, software development services, cloud consulting, Atlassian tooling services, and management consulting.

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