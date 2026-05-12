(Brooksville, FL) – Hernando County Housing and Supportive Services is hosting a “Hernando Helps Family Development Fair” on Saturday, May 30, 2026, from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

The Development Fair will be held at Hammock Ridge Apartments, located at 8274 Omaha Cir, Spring Hill, FL 34606.

The event is designed to connect attendees with a wide range of community resources aimed at enhancing employment, education, health, and life skills. Featured services and information will include financial literacy and credit counseling, job training, homeownership guidance, educational support, employment resources, and mental and physical wellness assistance. Community members are encouraged to attend and learn more about local resources.

For questions or more information, please contact Hernando County’s Housing and Supportive Services Community Development Specialist, Haydee C. Padin Alvarez, at (352) 540-4338, ext.14008.

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