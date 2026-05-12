SDDOT Earns Performance Excellence Network (PEN) Highest Honor

For Immediate Release:

Tuesday, May 12, 2026

Contact:

Julie Stevenson, Strategic Communications Coordinator, 605-773-2898

PIERRE, S.D. – The Performance Excellence Network (PEN), a regional Baldrige-based program serving South Dakota, North Dakota, and Minnesota, recognized 18 recipients across multiple organizations with 2025 Performance Excellence Awards at the annual conference held May 7-8, 2026. The South Dakota Department of Transportation (SDDOT) was one of the recipients; and the only organization to earn the Excellence Award designation – the highest recognition level awarded by PEN.

This award follows a rigorous, year-long evaluation of SDDOT’s management practices and performance systems designed to help the SDDOT identify strengths, uncover opportunities for improvement, and drive long-term performance excellence.

“Our work toward continuous improvement doesn’t stop with the distinguished honor of being recognized at the Excellence Award level,” said Joel Jundt, Cabinet Secretary, South Dakota Department of Transportation. “Participating in the PEN assessment process over the past 13 years has given us the opportunity to step back and take an objective look at how we operate – understanding where we excel and where we can improve. That outside perspective helps us focus on what truly matters and to make data-driven decisions that strengthen our organization.”

The PEN Performance Excellence Award is presented at five levels: Commitment, Engagement, Advancement, Achievement, and Excellence.

The PEN Performance Awards are based on the Baldrige Framework and reflect a rigorous, independent evaluation of an organization’s leadership, strategy, customers, measurement and knowledge management, workforce, and operations. The process includes an in-depth review by trained examiners and detailed feedback to help organizations strengthen and improve results over time.

“This year’s recognition includes a rare Excellence-level Award, the highest level in the program , awarded for the first time since 2018,” said Amy Czechowicz, President and CEO of the Performance Excellence Network. “The South Dakota Department of Transportation has demonstrated a steadfast commitment to continuous process improvement and performance excellence throughout its journey and is very deserving of earning the Excellence Award honor.”

The PEN assessment process plays a critical role in aligning SDDOT’s workforce across the state. “With staff working across divisions, regions, and programs, having a shared framework ensures our work connects to our strategic goals and that we operate as one coordinated organization,” said Jundt. “It also reinforces a culture of continuous improvement, where we are always evaluating how we can better serve the public.”

The PEN evaluation examines organizational processes in key areas including leadership, strategic planning, customer focus, workforce engagement, and operations. A key component of the process is employee involvement at all levels.

“One of the most meaningful parts of the assessment is the involvement of our employees,” Jundt continued. “Team members across the Department contribute insights, share their experiences, and help identify opportunities that might otherwise go unnoticed. Staff input strengthens our organization and builds a sense of shared ownership in shaping SDDOT’s future.”

Jundt emphasized that the recognition reflects SDDOT’s ongoing commitment to customers. “Ultimately, this process helps us deliver safer, more reliable, and more efficient public transportation services for the citizens of South Dakota today and into the future.”

Find additional information about the recognition awards in the PEN press release at PEN honors.

About Performance Excellence Network (PEN):

The Performance Excellence Network was founded in 1987 by the Minnesota Legislature and Governor Rudy Perpich and later became an independent nonprofit organization. PEN helps organizations improve performance by identifying strengths and opportunities, sharing proven practices, and building networks that support learning and growth. For more information, visit https://performanceexcellencenetwork.org/.

About SDDOT:

The mission of the South Dakota Department of Transportation is to provide a safe and efficient public transportation system.

Read more about the innovative work of the SDDOT at https://dot.sd.gov.

For the latest on road and weather conditions, road closures, construction work zones, commercial vehicle restrictions, and traffic incidents, please visit https://sd511.org or dial 511.

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