ZyDoc Introduces Secure U.S.-Based Documentation Solution for ASCs Amid Rising Offshore Compliance Concerns

Capture more revenue from every encounter. ZyDoc helps increase practice efficiency by up to 61%. ZyDoc directly integrates into existing EHR systems without clinician-IT burden or cut & paste. ZyDoc is the only clinical documentation solution powered by AI with notes corrected by human specialists, with direct EHR insertion.

ZyDoc unveils secure U.S.-based ASC documentation solution at ASCA 2026, addressing compliance, efficiency, and offshore data concerns.

ZyDoc was designed specifically for this environment... leveraging scalability while maintaining human oversight and U.S.-based compliance infrastructure that ASCs increasingly require.” — James Maisel, MD, Founder & CEO of ZyDoc

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ZyDoc (R), a leader in clinical documentation and medical transcription solutions, announced today that it will formally introduce its U.S.-based clinical documentation service built specifically for Ambulatory Surgery Centers (ASCs), at the ASCA 2026 Conference in Washington, D.C.At a time when healthcare providers face increasing operational pressure, staffing shortages, reimbursement challenges, and growing scrutiny surrounding healthcare security and offshore medical data processing, ZyDoc is positioning itself as a secure, U.S.-based documentation solution designed to improve ASC efficiency and physician workflow.Due to increased interest surrounding new regulations prohibiting offshore medical data processing, attendees are encouraged to pre-book meeting times in advance at: https://calendly.com/matt-koerner-zydoc/meet-zydoc-at-ascs-2026 ASCA attendees are strongly encouraged to visit Booth #10 to schedule a private live demonstration and consultation, meet directly with ZyDoc leadership, and discuss how ZyDoc can streamline documentation operations for their surgery center or physician practice.“Every minute matters for physicians, and documentation delays or case cancellations directly impact ASC operations,” said James M. Maisel, MD, Founder and CEO of ZyDoc. “Delays in operative reports, discharge summaries, compliance documentation, and insurance communications directly impact OR turnover, physician efficiency, and profitability. ZyDoc’s platform and workflow were built specifically to solve those challenges and reduce the “treasure hunt” involved in collecting signed documentation for cases without forcing physicians to change how they work.”To encourage direct evaluation, ZyDoc is offering ASCs attending the conference a complimentary one-month full-service trial with rapid and easy onboarding and no long-term obligation. With no software installation, workflow disruption, or major IT involvement required, ZyDoc is easy for ASC administrators to adopt.ZyDoc preserves existing physician workflow, enabling surgeons to dictate naturally via telephone, smartphone, or digital recorder. Adoption is simple: onboarding takes less than one business day and requires only usernames, email addresses, and document types, ensuring no software installation or major IT involvement is required.ZyDoc supports a full range of ASC documentation requirements, including:• Operative reports• Discharge summaries• Admitting notes• Incident reports• Quarterly reporting• Compliance transcripts• Insurance appealsKey platform advantages include:• Guaranteed 99.6% accuracy• STAT turnaround capability• HIPAA-secure enterprise architecture• 100% U.S.-based workforce• Background-checked personnel• Browser-based physician review and e-signature• Real-time report status tracking across facilities• Transparent pricing at $0.10 per lineThe company notes that ASC administrators are increasingly seeking documentation vendors capable of meeting stricter federal and state expectations regarding healthcare oversight, cybersecurity, patient privacy, and domestic data handling practices.“Healthcare organizations are being asked to balance efficiency and costs with accountability,” added Dr. Maisel. “ZyDoc was designed specifically for this environment, leveraging highly accurate STAT reports and scalable workflows while maintaining human oversight and U.S.-based compliance infrastructure that ASCs increasingly require.”At the end of each clinical day, physicians can securely review and electronically sign reports from any browser, expediting coding and billing, while administrators gain centralized visibility into documentation workflow and turnaround status across the organization.ASCA attendees visiting Booth #10 can:• Experience live ZyDoc demonstrations• Meet one-on-one with ZyDoc executives• Discuss ASC workflow optimization strategies• Evaluate compliance and security protocols• Review turnaround-time improvements and reporting visibility• Schedule complimentary implementation assessmentsTo reserve a dedicated consultation time during ASCA 2026, visit:About ZyDocZyDoc is a U.S.-based clinical documentation solutions company specializing in medical documentation, physician and ASC workflow, and healthcare compliance solutions for ambulatory surgery centers, physician practices, and healthcare organizations nationwide. ZyDoc combines advanced AI technology with expert human oversight to deliver highly accurate, secure, and workflow-friendly clinical documentation solutions without offshore risks.

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