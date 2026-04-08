ZyDoc to Showcase New Approach to AI Innovation in Healthcare at SUNY AI Symposium with No Cost to Providers

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ZyDoc showcases no-cost AI documentation with human review at SUNY AI Symposium, highlighting safe, onshore innovation and real-world healthcare AI adoption.

We are showing that healthcare AI is investible, scalable, and ready today. By combining automation with expert human review, we are building a model that works within clinical realities” — James Maisel, MD, Founder & CEO of ZyDoc

STONY BROOK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ZyDoc will participate in the SUNY AI Symposium taking place April 14 to 15, 2026, at the Charles B. Wang Center at Stony Brook University.ZyDoc will host an industry display on April 15 from 12:15 to 1:15 PM, where attendees can explore how the company is advancing clinical documentation through a practical and responsible application of artificial intelligence.At the center of ZyDoc’s presentation is a new model that removes traditional barriers. The company is offering its automated documentation service at no cost, along with a 7-day full-service trial that includes expert human editing. This allows healthcare organizations to evaluate performance directly within their own workflows while maintaining high standards for accuracy and oversight.ZyDoc’s approach reflects a broader commitment to innovation through collaboration. The company actively partners with university research centers and academic institutions to contribute to ongoing development in healthcare AI, thought leadership, and applied research. These partnerships help ensure ZyDoc remains at the forefront of the industry while aligning with emerging best practices in safety, accuracy, and compliance.“We believe collaboration between industry and academia is essential to moving healthcare AI forward in a responsible way,” said James Maisel, Founder of ZyDoc. “This symposium is the right place to have that conversation. It brings together researchers, innovators, and practitioners who are shaping what comes next.”ZyDoc is using the symposium as an opportunity to engage the broader AI community around the real-world viability of healthcare technology. The company’s model demonstrates that AI in healthcare is not only possible, but can be deployed safely, accurately, and at scale when designed with the right safeguards.“Our focus is on practical, real-world implementation,” Maisel added. “We are showing that healthcare AI is investible, scalable, and ready today. By combining automation with expert human review, we are building a model that works within clinical realities and anticipates where regulation and data expectations are heading.”ZyDoc’s human-in-the-loop approach is designed to address growing scrutiny around offshore data handling and regulatory oversight, while maintaining efficiency and delivering measurable improvements in documentation quality.Attendees are invited to visit ZyDoc’s display during the symposium to learn more and explore how to get started.Additional information is available at www.zydoc.com

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