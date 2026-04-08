ZyDoc Sponsors HIMSS NY / HEC and Introduces No-Cost Clinical Documentation Platform with Human-Edited Trial

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ZyDoc unveils no-cost clinical documentation with a 7-day human-edited trial at HIMSS NY, delivering secure, onshore solutions with proven ROI for providers.

Healthcare organizations have been forced to choose between affordability, accuracy, and data security” — James Maisel, MD, Founder & CEO of ZyDoc

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ZyDoc , a leader in clinical documentation solutions, announced its sponsorship of the HIMSS New York HEC event on April 14, 2026, in New York, marking a significant step in expanding access to high-quality, secure clinical documentation.At HIMSS NY, ZyDoc is introducing a bold new model for the industry. The company is now offering its automated clinical documentation service at no cost, giving healthcare organizations immediate access without contracts or upfront investment. Organizations that sign up will also receive a 7-day full-service trial that includes expert human editing.This move challenges long-standing assumptions in healthcare documentation, where cost, offshore labor, and inconsistent quality have often been accepted as trade-offs.“Healthcare organizations have been forced to choose between affordability, accuracy, and data security,” said James Maisel, Founder of ZyDoc. “We are removing those barriers. By offering our automated service at no cost and pairing it with a full-service human-edited trial, we are giving providers a clear, risk-free way to experience a better model.”ZyDoc’s approach is built on an onshore delivery model that keeps patient data secure while improving documentation accuracy and turnaround times. The platform is designed to reduce administrative burden for clinicians and deliver measurable financial and operational improvements for healthcare organizations while avoiding emerging regulatory scrutiny.The HIMSS NY / HEC event brings together healthcare leaders, technologists, and decision-makers focused on the future of healthcare IT. ZyDoc’s presence underscores a broader message that innovation in clinical documentation can be both practical and immediately accessible.“This is about opening the door,” Maisel added. “We want providers, administrators, and technology leaders to try it in their own environment, see the results, and decide for themselves. We are confident in what we deliver.”Attendees are encouraged to connect with ZyDoc to learn how to get started and take advantage of the no-cost offering and trial.More information and sign-up details are available at www.zydoc.com About ZyDocZyDoc provides medical transcription and documentation solutions that improve efficiency, accuracy, and revenue performance. The platform integrates with leading EHR systems and supports a wide range of specialties.

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