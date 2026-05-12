NMRTC San Diego Announces SSOY

SAN DIEGO -- Navy Readiness and Training Command San Diego announced Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Kathleen Peterson as the command’s Senior Sailor of the Year, recognizing her sustained superior performance, leadership and dedication to mission accomplishment while currently deployed to Djibouti.

Peterson earned the distinction following a competitive selection process among top Sailors from across the command. Her leadership, mentorship and commitment to Navy Medicine contributed to her selection.

“It takes hard work and dedication, but it honestly takes a village to get to this point,” said Peterson. “I wouldn’t be here without the leaders and mentors that helped me understand high-level leadership thinking, my peers who supported each other each step of the way, and the junior Sailors that put in all their efforts to make the hospital as successful as it is.”

According to Senior Chief Hospital Corpsman Tabieous Jenkins, Naval Medical Center San Diego (NMCSD) Directorate for Clinical Support Services senior enlisted leader, Peterson distinguished herself through her ability to lead and inspire Sailors across the command.

“HM1 Peterson was chosen because she embodies the role of a true coach, shouldering the massive responsibility of guiding nearly 700 personnel with the poise of a Senior Enlisted Leader,” Jenkins said. “She doesn't just manage daily operations; she cultivates an environment of collaboration and mission-focused pride that elevates everyone around her.”

Peterson said her leadership philosophy centers on developing Sailors both professionally and personally.

“My leadership ethos has always been to train good humans first,” said Peterson. “That means leading selflessly, treating others with the highest respect and supporting everyone around you, to include officers. Navy Medicine is about giving back to others to create a strong fighting force.”

While deployed overseas, Peterson learned she had won the award during an early morning phone call.

“It was [2:00 a.m.] in the morning, so at first I was just tired,” Peterson said with a laugh. “But truly it was a shock to hear, and I never went back to sleep after that moment. It felt like everything I did in my career got me to this point and validated that what I was doing was working.”

Jenkins said Peterson consistently pushes beyond expectations in both patient care and Sailor development.

“HM1 Peterson doesn’t maintain the status quo; her dedication to Sailors and patients drives her to constantly redefine it,” Jenkins said. “She pioneered the region’s first rigorous Physical Therapy Technician training program from the ground up and personally introduced advanced acupuncture treatments to expand patient care.”

Peterson described the recognition as a reflection of the teamwork and professionalism demonstrated throughout the command.

“This title means everything to me,” she said. “It is a true testament to the hard work we have all accomplished together. We are only strong together, and I’m proud of my team and everyone that was represented on that board.”

Jenkins also emphasized Peterson’s investment in mentorship and preparing future Navy leaders.

“HM1 Peterson's commitment is engrained in her selflessness and passionate investment in the success of the next generation of Navy leaders,” Jenkins said. “She continuously pours her own time into mentoring junior Sailors, from guiding them through advancement exams to personally teaching anatomy to ensure their success.”

Peterson also stressed the importance of humility, mentorship and staying grounded throughout a Navy career.

“The best advice I ever received was to stay humble but stay hungry and never lose sight of who you are throughout your journey,” she said. “I’ve always stuck to my morals and character when it comes to making decisions and supporting others.”

As Senior Sailor of the Year, Peterson said she hopes to continue mentoring the next generation of Sailors and helping them achieve their own professional goals.

“Being someone that has sat in this seat, I can help guide and mold more Sailors to reach their goals,” Peterson said. “That’s how I’ve always led and will continue to lead future generations.”

The mission of NMCSD is to optimize health and enhance readiness. NMCSD employs more than 5,500 active-duty military personnel, civilians and contractors in southern California to deliver exceptional care afloat and ashore.