The Autism Commission on Quality Seeks Nominations for Committees

Autism Commission on Quality Erick Dubuque, Director of the Autism Commission on Quality

Volunteer committee members support ACQ’s mission to improve impact of ABA services for autism community through education, accreditation of provider orgs

LOUISVILLE, KY, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Autism Commission on Quality (ACQ), a non-profit accreditation body for organizations providing applied behavior analysis (ABA) as a healthcare service, is seeking nominations for its Standards Committee, Accreditation Committee, and Appeals Committee.

ACQ’s essential accreditation decisions are made by independent committees comprised of experienced experts and diverse representatives involved in receiving, delivering, supporting, and funding applied behavior analysis services for autism.

“ACQ’s accreditation standards and application determinations are made by independent volunteer committees that share our commitment to addressing the barriers preventing families from accessing the quality care they deserve,” said Erick Dubuque, director of ACQ. “Our governance structure helps ensure the standards adopted and enforced within our industry come from within our community.”

“ACQ’s committee system facilitates important peer review, ensuring that both our standards development and accreditation review process is thorough and incorporates current quality-based requirements,” noted Eric Larsson, PhD, LP, BCBA-D, ACQ Standards Committee chair. “I appreciate the in-depth discussions associated with the drafting and revising standards to ensure the relevancy of ACQ’s accreditation program.”

“ACQ utilizes a broad array of experts to ensure objective and informed decision-making,” added Andrea Waks, JD, MA, ACQ Accreditation Committee chair and Standards Committee member. “ACQ committee members assume an essential role in promoting transparency, standardization and accountability, and our accreditation review process is meaningful and consistent.”

Nominations are open to any individuals with experience or expertise in applied behavior analysis or autism, including consumers, caregivers, providers, executives, support staff, funders, faculty, regulators, etc.

To volunteer or nominate a candidate for a committee appointment please complete the ACQ Nominations Survey before midnight on Friday, June 5, 2026.

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About Autism Commission on Quality (ACQ)

The Autism Commission on Quality (ACQ) is a non-profit accreditation agency that recognizes applied behavior analysis organizations serving individuals and families impacted by autism. ACQ’s mission is to continuously improve the impact of applied behavior analysis services for the autism community through education and accreditation of provider organizations.

ACQ is a single-member LLC of the Council of Autism Service Providers (CASP), a known and trusted nonprofit trade association for organizations serving individuals with autism. ACQ receives financial and in-kind support from CASP but maintains firewalls that protect the integrity of its essential accreditation activities. Our vision is for all recipients of applied behavior analysis services to reach their full potential through access to organizations offering the highest level of care.

Learn more at autismcommission.org.



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