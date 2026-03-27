Indiana Medicaid Will Now Require Accreditation for Applied Behavior Analysis

Autism Commission on Quality Council of Autism Service Providers Eileen Mendes, Director of Accreditation, ACQ Rachael Coburn, Vice President of Accreditation, CASP

Accreditation removes barriers that prevent families from accessing quality care.” — Eileen Mendes, Director of Accreditation, ACQ

INDIANAPOLIS, IN, UNITED STATES, March 27, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Yesterday, the Indiana Family and Social Services Administration (FSSA) announced a new policy requiring accreditation for applied behavior analysis (ABA) providers that participate in the state’s Medicaid program.

ABA is the most effective treatment for people with autism spectrum disorder. However, quality can vary significantly by provider. False claims of expertise, poor training programs, and overwhelming demand for services are all barriers to quality.

Moreover, a recent audit by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Office of the Inspector General (OIG) found major compliance issues in Indiana’s Medicaid program.

Addressing these challenges requires industry standards developed and enforced by a known, trusted accreditation body. The Autism Commission on Quality (ACQ) is a non-profit accreditation body backed by the Council of Autism Service Providers (CASP), a trusted trade association led by the team of parent advocates who passed autism insurance reform across the country.

“Accreditation removes barriers that prevent families from accessing quality care,” said Eileen Mendes, director of accreditation for ACQ. “It can also strengthen program integrity in states like Indiana—ensuring people with autism receive medically necessary care while mitigating compliance issues that are far too common.”

FSSA provided the following timeline for accreditation:

• Apply for accreditation by August 1, 2026.

• Be fully accredited by October 1, 2027.

The state specified that organizations must be accredited by ACQ or the Behavioral Health Center of Excellence (BHCOE). BHCOE—which CASP acquired in December 2025—is no longer accepting applications, but preexisting BHCOE accreditations will be honored by Indiana.

“More and more states are considering accreditation requirements as a path to improve quality and program integrity,” said Rachael Coburn, vice president of accreditation at CASP. “Autism service provider organizations should consider accreditation to ensure their clinical and administrative practices not only meet regulatory requirements, but also to show families that they are accessing care that is clinically sound, accountable, and positioned to drive optimal outcomes."

To learn more about ACQ, visit autismcommission.org.

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About the Autism Commission on Quality (ACQ)

The Autism Commission on Quality (ACQ) is a nonprofit accreditation agency that recognizes applied behavior analysis organizations serving individuals and families impacted by autism. ACQ’s mission is to continuously improve the impact of applied behavior analysis services for the autism community through education and accreditation of provider organizations.

ACQ is a single-member LLC subsidiary of the Council of Autism Service Providers (CASP), a known and trusted nonprofit trade association for organizations serving individuals with autism. ACQ receives financial and in-kind support from CASP but maintains firewalls that protect the integrity of its essential accreditation activities. Our vision is for all recipients of applied behavior analysis services to reach their full potential through access to organizations offering the highest level of care.

Learn more at autismcommission.org.

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