Council of Autism Service Providers, Association of Professional Behavior Analysts Release Autism Assessment Guidelines

Council of Autism Service Providers Association of Professional Behavior Analysts (APBA) ASD Assessment Guidelines for Behavior Analysts

This industry works best when we’re collaborating for the common good. That’s exactly what happened here.” — Lorri Unumb, CEO, CASP

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, March 13, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Council of Autism Service Providers (CASP) and Association of Professional Behavior Analysts (APBA) have released guidelines for behavior analysts to ethically, effectively assess clients with autism.

The resource—Autism Spectrum Disorder Assessment Guidelines—is designed for practitioners of applied behavior analysis (ABA). ABA is the most effective treatment for people with autism. However, most college programs don’t train behavior analysts to use standardized assessments, which are critical to identify:

• Core symptoms and autism characteristics.

• Adaptive functioning.

• Wellbeing and quality of life.

• Co-occurring health conditions.

“There’s been a training and education gap for behavior analysts,” said Molly Dubuque, CEO of APBA. “Assessments help a behavior analyst understand a patient’s individual needs and create a treatment plan that will truly will help them. We’re excited to make this resource available to our members—and grateful for CASP’s collaboration.”

There are a wide range of assessment instruments available to behavior analysts. CASP and APBA explain how to select, design, and administer them. The guidelines also describe behavior analysts’ ethical obligations to:

• Maximize client benefit.

• Minimize potential harm.

• Consider clients’ unique needs, circumstances, and resources.

Along with the guidelines, CASP and APBA have produced an interactive, online tool to aid practitioners in implementing the right assessments. The tool will be made available in the near future.

“This industry works best when we’re collaborating for the common good. That’s exactly what happened here. APBA has been an excellent partner,” said Lorri Unumb, CEO of CASP. “This resource will help behavior analysts do their jobs better and more easily, leading to better outcomes for people with autism.”

Click here to read the guidelines.

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About the Council of Autism Service Providers (CASP)

Founded in 2016, the Council of Autism Service Providers (CASP) is a non-profit trade association of over 450 autism service provider organizations from all 50 states and multiple countries. It supports members by cultivating, sharing, and advocating for best practices in autism services. From developing clinical practice guidelines for ABA to educating legislators about good policy, CASP works every day to ensure autistic people receive quality care.

Learn more at CASProviders.org.

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