Procede Software Marks 25 Years of Innovation and Industry Partnership

Transforming how commercial vehicle truck, trailer, bus, and aftermarket businesses operate through modern technology and long-term customer relationships.

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Procede Software, a preeminent provider of enterprise-level dealer management systems (DMS) and solutions for the commercial vehicle industry, is celebrating its 25th anniversary this year. Founded in 2001, the company has focused on delivering modern dealer technology designed to support operational performance and long-term customer success.Over the past 25 years, Procede has supported over 1200 rooftops across North America, many of which have partnered with Procede for decades. The milestone reflects both the company’s continued evolution and the role its customers, partners, and employees have played in shaping its growth.“This milestone reflects the trust our customers have placed in us and the dedication of our employees,” said Larry Kettler, CEO & Chairman of Procede Software. “We’ve always believed our role goes beyond providing software - we’re a long-term partner in how our customers operate and grow - and that belief continues to guide how we invest in our technology and our services.”Addressing Industry Challenges EarlyWhen Procede entered the market, many dealerships were operating systems that limited flexibility, restricted access to business data, and relied on aging technology. These constraints often made it difficult to adapt to changing business needs or access the information required to make timely decisions.Procede took a different approach, prioritizing transparency, data ownership, and systems designed to align with real-world operations rather than requiring customers to adapt to rigid technology.“We’ve been a Procede customer since 2006, and they’ve been a valuable partner for our business. Their platform gives us the visibility and control we need to manage operations effectively, and their team understands how dealerships actually run. As we’ve grown, they’ve continued to evolve the product in ways that support our business,” said Brad Heil, Vice President of IT at McCoy Group.Technology Foundation and Ongoing EvolutionFrom the beginning, Procede designed its platform on Microsoft SQL Serverand adopted a Windows user interface at a time when green-screen systems remained common. These early decisions created a platform that gave customers greater access to their data, improved usability, and the flexibility to adapt as their operations evolved.The company also established a model in which customers retained ownership of their data while maintaining direct access to it. This approach continues to be a core part of Procede’s platform and philosophy.Today, Excede DMS continues to evolve through cloud deployment with Microsoft Azure and ongoing enhancements that support reporting, workflow efficiency, and operational visibility across departments. Procede remains a Microsoft partner and continues to invest in platform scalability as customer businesses grow.“Technology in this industry needs to evolve alongside business operations,” said Eric Fortin, Executive Vice President, Product, of Procede Software. “Our focus has been on delivering a platform that supports that evolution without adding unnecessary complexity.”Award-Winning Product Innovation and Training ProgramsProcede Software’s product innovation has been recognized through multiple industry awards over the years. The company’s Excede v10 platform was named Enterprise Software Product of the Year in the Best in Biz Awards, and Excede Analytics received the same honor, recognizing its advanced data and reporting capabilities.In addition to product recognition, Procede has been acknowledged for its investment in employee development. The company earned the 2022 and 2024 BEST Award from the Association for Talent Development (ATD), recognizing its enterprise-wide education and training programs and commitment to continuous learning.Long-Term Relationships and Leadership ContinuityProcede maintains a 99% customer retention rate, with long-standing relationships spanning decades. The company’s earliest customers remain active users today, having grown and, in some cases, transitioned across generations while continuing to rely on Procede’s platform.That same consistency is reflected internally as well. Members of Procede’s leadership team have an average tenure of more than 14 years, providing continuity that mirrors the long-term relationships the company maintains with its customers.“Our longevity comes from a culture that prioritizes accountability, transparency, and genuine partnership with our customers,” said Deanna Cocco, Chief Customer Officer of Procede Software. “We’ve earned long-term relationships by listening to our customers, delivering consistent service, and staying closely aligned with how our customers operate and grow.”These long-standing relationships are reflected in the experiences of Procede customers, many of whom have relied on the platform through years of growth and change.“As the IT Manager for Midwest Peterbilt Group, I can say we’ve built a long-standing relationship with Procede that goes back to 2005, and that longevity reflects the value they’ve brought to our organization. Like any long-term partnership, there have been challenges along the way, but overall, it has been a positive experience.Excede has become a core part of how we operate day to day. It gives us the visibility and control we need to manage our business effectively, with workflows that align well with how we actually operate. As we’ve grown, Procede has continued to evolve the platform to meet our needs, which has been critical. Just as important, their team has been responsive and easy to work with, something that matters as much as the technology itself.Overall, Procede has been a steady partner, providing the tools and support we need to scale and operate with confidence moving forward,” said Carl Kneifl, IT Manager, Midwest Peterbilt Group/Sioux City Truck Sales.Investing in People & CultureProcede’s long-term success is driven in part by its employees. The company has earned recognition as a Top Workplace by the San Diego Union-Tribune in 2023 and 2025, reflecting its commitment to fostering a collaborative and forward-thinking culture.Procede continues to invest in employee development through leadership training and ongoing growth initiatives that help employees build meaningful relationships and develop a strong connection to the company’s culture and customers. This focus has contributed to high employee retention and a culture grounded in accountability, collaboration, and continuous improvement.Focused on the FutureAs Procede enters its next phase, the company continues to invest in product development, cloud infrastructure, and AI-powered solutions. Its roadmap is focused on simplifying workflows, expanding access to actionable data, and helping businesses operate with greater speed and visibility.“We are proud of what we have accomplished over the past 25 years,” Kettler said. “Now, our priority is to keep investing in the technology and service our customers depend on as their businesses evolve. Long-term partnerships are built on consistent delivery and ongoing innovation—not just promises.”Procede remains committed to the commercial vehicle industry it serves and the employees behind its success, with a continued focus on listening and delivering what matters most.

Procede Celebrates 25 Years

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