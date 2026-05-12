AI and Big Data Expo North America Launches Google-Powered Hackathon Challenge

AI & Big Data NA

The challenge will take place on 18-19 May and is available to both in person and online participants, as enterprises race to deploy intelligent AI solutions.

BRISTOL, UNITED KINGDOM, May 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- AI and Big Data Expo North America has expanded its offering by announcing the launch of an AI Hackathon, taking place alongside its flagship conference event in May 2026. With Google confirmed as a headline technology partner, the competition will challenge developers, engineers, and AI innovators to design and prototype solutions for enterprise business across automation, robotics, security, connected systems, and data intelligence.The Hackathon will run across May 18-19, 2026, at San Jose McEnery Convention Center as part of TechEx North America, with both onsite and online participation available enabling as many people to take part as possible.May 18 serves as the Build Day, with teams working on their solutions either in person or remotely, before presenting their finished projects on May 19 during the Demos and Awards session. The winning teams will be rewarded with the opportunity to present their solutions live on the AI Developer Track on Day 2 of the conference.Build with GeminiParticipants will have access to Gemini, Google's family of next-generation multimodal AI models capable of reasoning across text, images, code, video, and audio. Gemini is the perfect fit, enabling developers to build powerful AI agents and intelligent systems for real-world applications.Google AI Studio, a browser-based environment where developers can prototype, test, and iterate with Gemini models before integrating them into production via the Gemini API, will also be available to participants throughout the challenge.The competition invites participants to design and prototype a scalable solution that uses AI, robotics, automation, data, or connected technologies to solve a genuine, real-world problem. Projects will be judged on practical value, technical thinking, and finally a working demonstration.Teams will select one of five competition tracks: AI and Automation, Robotics, Security and Trust, Connected Systems, and Data and Intelligence. The event is open to solo participants and teams alike with teams able to collaborate on the ground in San Jose or entirely online.Showcase in Front of 8,000+ InnovatorsWinning projects will be announced and presented live on the AI Developer Track - putting the best solutions directly in front of the senior enterprise audience attending the wider conference, which attracts over 8,000 innovators, 250 speakers, and 250 exhibitors across seven co-located events.Registration and SponsorshipThe AI and Big Data Expo North America Hackathon is open for registration now. Developers and engineers can sign up to compete online or in person at San Jose McEnery Convention Center on May 18-19, 2026. Full details and registration are available at ai-expo.net/northamerica/hackathon

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