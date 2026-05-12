Physical AI Expo Arrives in San Jose as Enterprises Race to Operationalize AI in the Physical World

Physical AI Expo comes to California

The event takes place on May 18-19, co-located with many other technology expos as part of TechEx North America.

BRISTOL, UNITED KINGDOM, May 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Physical AI Expo is set bring together Fortune 500 leaders, AI innovators and global technology partners to California for discussion and innovation, as they seek to deliver AI solutions that impact the real world through integration with robotics and autonomous systems.Physical AI Expo North America will take place on May 18-19, 2026, at San Jose McEnery Convention Center for two days of technical discussion and industry collaboration. As Physical AI reshapes competitive advantage across manufacturing, logistics, automotive and beyond, organisations must move decisively yet responsibly.This event is designed to arm those organizations with insights into how global enterprises are deploying AI-powered physical systems, embedding intelligence into real-world operations and measuring outcomes across complex environments.From Digital Intelligence to Physical RealitySoftware is only the first component of the AI roadmap – the event will examine how enterprises are integrating AI into physical systems, aligning engineering and operational strategy, evolving industrial and autonomous capabilities, and building the infrastructure for AI that acts in the world. The focus of the Physical AI Expo agenda balances technical expertise and commercial perspectives from organizations planning and implementing large-scale Physical AI deployments.Attendees will explore topics including:• Physical AI & Robotics at Enterprise Scale• Autonomous Systems & Industrial Automation• AI Strategy & Enterprise Transformation• Data at Scale – Platforms, Pipelines & Value Extraction• Enterprise AI Implementation, ROI & Adoption• Future of AI – reliable, Transparent & InnovativeDay One: AI Strategy and Data in ActionDay One focuses on practical frameworks and strategies for AI at enterprise scale, data platforms, autonomous intelligence, and productivity through human-AI collaboration. Sessions are designed to help senior leaders shape their own Physical AI roadmap.Day Two: From Prototype to ProductionDay Two will focus on enterprise AI implementation, ROI and adoption, alongside the Future of AI track covering reliability, transparency and innovation. The program will also feature a dedicated Physical AI track examining robotics, autonomous systems and AI that operates in the real world, as well as an AI Developer Conference track covering the journey from prototype to production.Industry Leaders on StageThe conference program features speakers from organizations at the forefront of Physical AI, including:• Leslie Karpas, Inception Global Head of Physical AI, NVIDIA• Arne Stoschek, VP AI and Autonomous, Airbus Acubed• Jose Alvarez, Director of Research, NVIDIA• Dr Vinesh Sukumar, Vice President of AI, Qualcomm• Simon Ninan, SVP & Global Head of Strategy, Hitachi• Sungho Kim, CEO, Hyundai Global Software Center• Naresh Dulam, Senior VP of Software Engineering, JPMorgan• Pierre-Alexandre Balland, Chief Data Scientist, CEPS & Co-founder, General RoboticsAttendees can expect to gain actionable insights from the biggest names driving innovation in the world of Physical AI across several sectors, from logistics to automotive to robotics and more.Head of Conference Production Michael Hughes had the following to say about what to expect from the event:“The Physical AI track at TechEx is focused on moving beyond theory and into real-world deployment, as the conversation shifts toward infrastructure, reliability, and scalability.This track brings together leaders who are actively building and deploying AI in the physical world, offering practical insight into what it takes to move from experimentation to production.”Technology Providers and Transformative Solutions on the Expo FloorAlongside the conference program, the exhibition floor is home to companies developing technologies used to advance Physical AI. Participating organisations include IBM, Deloitte, HP, SAP, JBSDev, MindsDB, Xebia, Red Hat and more.Attendees can see showcase solutions across AI-driven robotics platforms and autonomous systems to data infrastructure and enterprise software designed to power the next wave of physical intelligence.Attendees will also be able to discuss deployment strategies and seek personalized advice and practical guidance with specialists.New for 2026: AI Hackathon and Start-Up AreaThe 2026 event will introduce additional formats alongside the core conference program. The AI Hackathon, sponsored by Google, will unite developers and innovators to build live AI solutions at the event.The Start-Up Area will connect groundbreaking early-stage companies with investors and global decision-makers, providing a platform for the next generation of Physical AI innovators to showcase their plans to innovate and disrupt the space.A Central Gathering Point for the Tech IndustryPhysical AI expo sits as part of the broader TechEx North America event, spanning seven co-located conferences attracting 8,000+ innovators, 250+ speakers and 250+ exhibitors.Just as Physical AI sits at the intersection of technology and the physical world, it also has applications and ramifications across the other expo topics at TechEx North America.The combined reach of these events makes this one of the most significant enterprise technology gatherings in the US calendar, where attendees can see not just the developments in Physical AI, but how it interacts with the entire technology ecosystem.

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