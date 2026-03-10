Cyber Security & Cloud Congress North America 2026 Comes to San Jose

Cyber Security & Cloud Congress North America 2026 Cyber Security & Cloud Congress North America 2026 Cyber Security & Cloud Congress North America 2026 Cyber Security & Cloud Congress North America 2026 Cyber Security & Cloud Congress North America 2026

Cyber Security & Cloud Congress North America 2026, May 18-19 in San Jose, unites CISOs and security leaders to tackle top enterprise cyber challenges.

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- "As cyber threats evolve alongside AI, hybrid cloud, and increasingly complex digital operations, enterprise security can no longer be an afterthought," commented Michael Hughes, Head of Conference. " Cyber Security & Cloud Congress North America 2026 brings together the industry’s top leaders to share practical strategies, from Zero Trust frameworks to AI-driven threat detection, empowering organizations to stay ahead of attacks and protect what matters most."The Cyber Security & Cloud Congress North America 2026 will be held on May 18-19, 2026 at the San Jose McEnery Convention Center, uniting CISOs, enterprise security architects, cloud security leaders, and infrastructure specialists to tackle the most pressing cybersecurity challenges in the modern enterprise.As organizations scale AI, hybrid cloud, and complex digital operations, cybersecurity is mission-critical. The event spotlights Zero Trust strategies, AI-powered threat detection, cloud security frameworks, and advanced cyber risk management, giving leaders actionable insights to defend their environments.Key Themes- Board-level cybersecurity strategy and enterprise risk governance- Embedding security across IT and operational infrastructure- Modernising legacy systems and building resilient frameworks- Zero Trust models, adaptive defenses, and AI threat intelligence- Compliance, cyber insurance, and regulatory risk management- AI security risks, mitigation, and real-time detectionExecutives and security leaders will explore how cybersecurity drives business outcomes. Sessions cover governance, translating cyber risk into measurable impact, modernising legacy systems, and embedding security into enterprise culture.Focus shifts to securing hybrid and multi-cloud environments, integrating DevSecOps, managing supply chain risk, and leveraging AI-driven threat detection and response for next-generation attacks.Featured Speakers- Fabio Patino, CISO, NeoGenomics Laboratories- Kevin Shin, CISO, Samsung- Ganesh Raghavan, CISO, Provident Credit Union- Chrisma Jackson, CISO, Sandia National Laboratories- Troy Rydman, CISO, Packsize- GS Jha, Global CIO & CISO, QuantumScape- Amit Basu, VP CIO & CISO, International Seaways- Jacob Combs, VP Cybersecurity & CISO, Tandem Diabetes Care- Michael Calderin, CISO, AerospaceExhibition & NetworkingThe exhibition features leading cybersecurity and infrastructure providers, including Maddox Technology Group, Langley Holdings PLC, Q Pros, Amerpa, Spartan Critical Systems, Vigiles Robotics, and Pipe Flo. Attendees gain hands-on exposure to technologies driving secure, resilient digital operations.New for 2026, the Meetup Programme fosters peer-to-peer discussions on AI-ready infrastructure, edge security, and sustainable data centres, while the Learning Hub hosts expert-led workshops on practical cybersecurity and cloud implementation.Full agenda, speakers, and registration: https://www.cybersecuritycloudexpo.com/northamerica/ About TechEx EventsTechEx Events produces global technology conferences covering AI, big data, cybersecurity, IoT, digital transformation, and cloud infrastructure, connecting enterprise leaders, solution providers, and industry experts across North America and Europe.

