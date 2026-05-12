The MDA Urges Extra Caution When Transporting Agricultural Goods

With spring fieldwork underway, the Minnesota Department of Agriculture (MDA) is urging farmers, commercial applicators, ag retailers, and common carriers to take extra care when transporting agricultural products, goods, and commodities on public roads. Overturned tanks, unsecured loads, and roadway spills have the potential to put people, property, and water resources at risk.

One-third of spill and accident reports—whether it’s fertilizer, milk, or livestock—occur during the transport and transfer of agricultural goods from one place to another. Even small spills can result in economic loss for producers, threaten nearby waterways, or create hazardous conditions for agri-business employees and emergency first responders.

“Driving and operating farm equipment are among the most dangerous activities many of us do every day,” said MDA Commissioner Thom Petersen. “Being mindful of the task at hand and spending a few extra minutes securing a load, checking equipment, and slowing down while driving can minimize the risk of rollovers and spills that can lead to serious injury and severe environmental impacts.”

Safety Tips for Transporting and Transferring Ag Products

Drive defensively — Reduce speed, allow extra stopping distance, and use caution on gravel roads, curves, and field approaches.

— Reduce speed, allow extra stopping distance, and use caution on gravel roads, curves, and field approaches. Don’t be distracted – Pay attention to your surroundings and the task you are working on while loading and unloading tanks, trucks, and trailers

– Pay attention to your surroundings and the task you are working on while loading and unloading tanks, trucks, and trailers Know your spill plan — Carry absorbent materials, personal protective equipment, and emergency contact information, including the Minnesota Duty Officer.

— Carry absorbent materials, personal protective equipment, and emergency contact information, including the Minnesota Duty Officer. Secure all containers — Fasten totes, minibulks, and drums so they don’t shift, tip, or detach during transport.

— Fasten totes, minibulks, and drums so they don’t shift, tip, or detach during transport. Inspect equipment before leaving the yard — Disengage your spreader, check hoses, valves, tank lids, pumps, and trailer hitches for wear, leaks, or loose fittings.

— Disengage your spreader, check hoses, valves, tank lids, pumps, and trailer hitches for wear, leaks, or loose fittings. Use proper placards when required — Follow state and federal hazardous materials rules for labeling, signage, and documentation.

— Follow state and federal hazardous materials rules for labeling, signage, and documentation. Avoid overfilling — Leave headspace in tanks to reduce sloshing, spills, and pressure‑related leaks.

If a Spill Occurs

Everyone transporting agricultural chemicals must follow Minnesota’s spill reporting requirements. Spills that have the potential to threaten human health or the environment must be reported immediately to the Minnesota Duty Officer at 651‑649‑5451 or 800‑422‑0798.

Prompt reporting ensures a rapid response, reduces environmental impacts, and protects nearby communities.

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Media Contact

Cynthia Moothart, MDA Communications

651-420-2637

Cynthia.Moothart@state.mn.us