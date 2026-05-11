Minnesota Brands Bringing Global Flavors to National Restaurant Association Show

The Minnesota Department of Agriculture’s (MDA) Make It Minnesota program is supporting a cohort of ten emerging and established food and beverage brands at the 2026 National Restaurant Association Show, held May 16-19 at McCormick Place in Chicago. Exhibiting as part of the “A Taste of the States” pavilion organized by the National Association of State Departments of Agriculture, Minnesota companies will connect with buyers from across the foodservice and hospitality industries.

Recognized as the largest annual gathering of foodservice professionals in the Western Hemisphere, the National Restaurant Association Show provides access to a wide range of buyers, from restaurants and cafés to hotels, airlines, and other institutional foodservice operators.

“The National Restaurant Association Show is an incredibly valuable national tradeshow for emerging brands,” said MDA Assistant Commissioner Patrice Bailey. “Because of its strong regional draw and the accessibility of the A Taste of the States pavilion, participating brands consistently connect with Minnesota-based buyers each year, creating opportunities for both regional expansion and stronger local partnerships.”

This year’s Minnesota exhibitors reflect the diversity of the state’s food and beverage industry, from specialty dairy products to global flavors and innovative startups. They include:

In addition, three Minnesota companies – Bluehorn Tea, Heaven Gluten-Free Bakery, Lutunji’s Palate, United Food & Oriental – will participate as “Walk the Floor” mentees, gaining valuable exposure and industry insights as they prepare for future exhibiting opportunities.

Make it Minnesota is the MDA’s flagship effort to help homegrown food, beverage, pet food brands reach new customers and markets. From bustling trade show floors to strategic marketing investments, the program supports emerging companies with resources, funding, and visibility to drive long-term growth. Participation in the program continues to drive measurable growth for small businesses. Learn more on the Make it Minnesota program webpage.

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Media Contact

Nikki Warner, MDA Communications

651-238-7909

Nikki.Warner@state.mn.us