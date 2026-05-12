Summer Opportunities Help Educators Bring Agriculture to Life in the Classroom

As the school year winds down, Minnesota educators have new opportunities this summer to connect students to agriculture, food systems, and the natural world. Minnesota Agriculture in the Classroom (MAITC) is offering two hands-on professional development experiences designed to help K–12 teachers bring real-world learning into their classrooms.

The first-ever Growing Minds Conference, jointly hosted by MAITC and Wisconsin Agriculture in the Classroom, will take place July 27–28 at St. Paul College in St. Paul, MN. The two-day conference will offer immersive learning, collaboration, and practical strategies for integrating agriculture across subject areas, including language arts, science, social studies, and health and nutrition.

Educators can also take part in a one-day Summer Teacher Tour on July 15 in Little Falls, MN. This Central Minnesota experience will include visits to Smude Sunflower Farm, Smude Angus Farm, and Sprout MN Food Hub, offering a behind-the-scenes look at how food is grown, processed, and connected to schools through farm to school partnerships. The tour includes hands-on activities, opportunities to connect with fellow educators, and eight continuing education units.

“Attendees of either the Growing Minds Conference or the Summer Teacher Tour will meet the people behind the food we eat, ask questions, and experience agriculture firsthand,” said Sue Knott, Education Specialist for MAITC. “These experiences give educators something real to bring back to their classrooms, helping students better understand where their food comes from and how agriculture connects to their everyday lives.”

The Growing Minds Conference is open to K-12 teachers in Minnesota, Wisconsin, and surrounding states. Registration is $100 and includes one tour, as well as breakfast and lunch both days. The Summer Teacher Tour is open to K-12 educators, regardless of previous agriculture knowledge or experience, and costs $50 which includes lunch. Space is limited, register soon.

Through both opportunities, participants will leave with practical resources, new insights, and renewed inspiration to bring the story of Minnesota agriculture back to their classrooms. Learn more and register:

MAITC is a partnership between the Minnesota Department of Agriculture (MDA) and the MAITC Foundation that seeks to increase agricultural literacy through K-12 education.

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Media Contact

Nikki Warner, MDA Communications

651-238-7909

Nikki.Warner@state.mn.us