Update: New Haven Barracks / Motor Vehicle Crash
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE #: 26B5001394
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Taylor Demick
STATION: New Haven
CONTACT #: (802) 388-4919
DATE/TIME: 04/06/2026, 0742 hours
STREET: Bristol Road
TOWN: Monkton
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: E. View Road
WEATHER: Cloudy
ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry
VIOLATION: Negligent Operation – Serious Bodily Injury Resulting
ACCUSED: Adam P. Premo
AGE: 34
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bristol, Vermont
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On May 11th, 2026, Adam P. Premo, 34, of Bristol, Vermont, was cited to appear in Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division on July 6th, 2026, at 12:30 p.m. to answer to the charge of Negligent Operation – Serious Bodily Injury Resulting.
***Initial news release, April 6th, 2026***
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE #: 26B5001394
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Taylor Demick
STATION: New Haven
CONTACT #: (802) 388-4919
DATE/TIME: 04/06/2026, 0742 hours
STREET: Bristol Road
TOWN: Monkton
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: E. View Road
WEATHER: Cloudy
ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Adam P. Premo
AGE: 34
SEAT BELT? Y
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bristol, Vermont
VEHICLE YEAR: 2016
VEHICLE MAKE: Chevrolet
VEHICLE MODEL: Equinox
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Front-end contact damage
INJURIES: Suspected moderate injuries
HOSPITAL: University of Vermont Medical Center
VEHICLE #2
OPERATOR: Abagail L. Nicholson-Wemette
AGE: 22
SEAT BELT? Y
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Middlebury, Vermont
VEHICLE YEAR: 2015
VEHICLE MAKE: Toyota
VEHICLE MODEL: Rav4
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Front-end contact damage
INJURIES: Suspected serious injuries
HOSPITAL: University of Vermont Medical Center
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On April 6th, 2026, at approximately 0742 hours, Troopers responded to a two-vehicle crash on Bristol Road near the intersection with E. View Road in the Town of Monkton. Investigation revealed V#1 was traveling south on Bristol Road and V#2 was traveling north on Bristol Road. At that time, V#1 entered the northbound lane of travel before colliding with V#2. V#1 came to the position of uncontrolled rest, facing east in the northbound lane of travel. V#2 came to the position of uncontrolled rest, facing south on the northbound shoulder of Monkton Road. Serious injuries resulted.
Troopers were assisted on scene by the Middlebury Police Department, Monkton Fire, Bristol Rescue Squad, and Middstate Towing.
This investigation is in its early stages, and VSP asks that anyone with information that could assist investigators in this case call the New Haven Barracks at 802-388-4919 or submit an anonymous tip online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.
VCVC(s): Pending
COURT ACTION: Pending
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