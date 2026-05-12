Update: New Haven Barracks / Motor Vehicle Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE #: 26B5001394

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Taylor Demick

STATION: New Haven

CONTACT #: (802) 388-4919

DATE/TIME: 04/06/2026, 0742 hours

STREET: Bristol Road

TOWN: Monkton

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: E. View Road

WEATHER: Cloudy

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry

VIOLATION: Negligent Operation – Serious Bodily Injury Resulting

ACCUSED: Adam P. Premo

AGE: 34

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bristol, Vermont

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On May 11th, 2026, Adam P. Premo, 34, of Bristol, Vermont, was cited to appear in Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division on July 6th, 2026, at 12:30 p.m. to answer to the charge of Negligent Operation – Serious Bodily Injury Resulting.

***Initial news release, April 6th, 2026***

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE #: 26B5001394

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Taylor Demick

STATION: New Haven

CONTACT #: (802) 388-4919

DATE/TIME: 04/06/2026, 0742 hours

STREET: Bristol Road

TOWN: Monkton

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: E. View Road

WEATHER: Cloudy

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Adam P. Premo

AGE: 34

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bristol, Vermont

VEHICLE YEAR: 2016

VEHICLE MAKE: Chevrolet

VEHICLE MODEL: Equinox

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Front-end contact damage

INJURIES: Suspected moderate injuries

HOSPITAL: University of Vermont Medical Center

VEHICLE #2

OPERATOR: Abagail L. Nicholson-Wemette

AGE: 22

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Middlebury, Vermont

VEHICLE YEAR: 2015

VEHICLE MAKE: Toyota

VEHICLE MODEL: Rav4

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Front-end contact damage

INJURIES: Suspected serious injuries

HOSPITAL: University of Vermont Medical Center

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On April 6th, 2026, at approximately 0742 hours, Troopers responded to a two-vehicle crash on Bristol Road near the intersection with E. View Road in the Town of Monkton. Investigation revealed V#1 was traveling south on Bristol Road and V#2 was traveling north on Bristol Road. At that time, V#1 entered the northbound lane of travel before colliding with V#2. V#1 came to the position of uncontrolled rest, facing east in the northbound lane of travel. V#2 came to the position of uncontrolled rest, facing south on the northbound shoulder of Monkton Road. Serious injuries resulted.

Troopers were assisted on scene by the Middlebury Police Department, Monkton Fire, Bristol Rescue Squad, and Middstate Towing.

This investigation is in its early stages, and VSP asks that anyone with information that could assist investigators in this case call the New Haven Barracks at 802-388-4919 or submit an anonymous tip online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.

VCVC(s): Pending

COURT ACTION: Pending