PatchMaster Expands in North Texas with Veteran-Owned Fort Worth Location
Led by former aerospace engineer Kevin Welch, the new location emphasizes reliability, craftsmanship, and customer service
With nearly four decades of experience in aeronautical engineering, project management, and program leadership at Lockheed, along with four years of service as an officer in the U.S. Air Force, Welch brings a disciplined, solutions-oriented approach to his new venture. His career has been defined by launching and managing complex programs, balancing strategic oversight with attention to detail, and collaborating with diverse teams, skills he now applies to building a high-quality, customer-focused drywall repair business.
“My training and career have always centered around solving problems and delivering results,” said Welch. “PatchMaster allows me to combine that professional experience with a lifelong passion for hands-on work. I’m excited to build a company that customers and partners can rely on while creating a positive and rewarding environment for employees.”
PatchMaster specializes in drywall repair, including patching holes, fixing cracks, matching textures, and interior painting. Known for its fast, professional service and commitment to quality, the company fills a critical niche between DIY repairs and full-scale remodeling projects. Homeowners, property managers, and contractors alike benefit from PatchMaster’s efficient, high-quality solutions.
Welch’s path to franchise ownership was shaped by both professional expertise and personal experience. A longtime DIY enthusiast, he completed extensive drywall and painting work on his own home after relocating to Texas in 1988. When exploring business ownership opportunities, PatchMaster stood out as a natural fit, combining his technical background, leadership experience, and hands-on skills.
“Kevin’s extensive leadership background and commitment to excellence make him an outstanding addition to the PatchMaster network,” said Paul Ferrara, President and CEO, PatchMaster. “His ability to manage complex operations while maintaining a strong customer focus aligns perfectly with our brand values. We’re excited to see him establish PatchMaster as a trusted service provider in the Fort Worth community.”
PatchMaster Fort Worth is currently owner-operated, with plans to expand and hire additional team members as the business grows. Welch aims to build a company that employees, customers, and business partners are proud to be associated with, emphasizing reliability, craftsmanship, and strong relationships.
For more information or to schedule service, visit www.patchmaster.com or contact Kevin at kwelch@patchmaster.com / (817) 632-3113.
About PatchMaster
PatchMaster® is a fast-growing home services brand specializing in high-quality drywall repair and professional painting. Founded in 2016, PatchMaster has expanded across the United States and Canada, now operating in more than 185 territories.
Each PatchMaster location is a trusted, locally owned and operated drywall repair and painting company delivering fast, professional, and worry-free service. Trained technicians provide virtually dust-free repairs, seamless finishing, and complete Patch+Paint solutions that restore damaged walls and ceilings to like-new condition—often in a single visit. From holes, dings, and dents to everyday wear and tear, PatchMaster is known for quick turnaround, consistent quality, and dependable results.
Fully insured, every PatchMaster location stands behind its work with a satisfaction guarantee, making wall repair simple, reliable, and stress-free for homeowners and property managers.
Learn more
To explore franchising opportunities, visit: PatchMasterOpportunity.com
To find trusted drywall and painting repair professionals, visit: PatchMaster.com
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