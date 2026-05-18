PatchMaster Expands in Wisconsin with Launch of PatchMaster Fox Cities & Central Wisconsin Under Owner Paul Worzella
Newly owned business delivers professional drywall repair and interior painting services across Stevens Point, Green Bay, and Appleton
Worzella brings extensive experience in commercial insurance claims, where he has handled and supervised property loss cases, including field inspections and water damage assessments. His background in working closely with restoration companies has given him a deep understanding of property damage, repair processes, and the importance of timely, high-quality service.
“My experience in insurance claims has shown me firsthand how important it is to respond quickly and treat customers with respect and compassion,” said Worzella. “Owning my own business has always been a goal of mine, and PatchMaster gives me the opportunity to combine my industry knowledge with a strong focus on customer service.”
PatchMaster specializes in drywall repair services, including patching holes and cracks, addressing water damage, and interior painting. With a focus on efficiency, craftsmanship, and customer care, the company helps clients restore their spaces quickly and with confidence.
“Paul’s background in property claims and customer service makes him a strong addition to the PatchMaster network,” said Paul Ferrara, President and CEO, PatchMaster. “He understands the urgency and care required when working with customers who have experienced property damage. His commitment to reliability and integrity aligns perfectly with our brand.”
Worzella is a member of the Stevens Point Business Directory and looks forward to expanding his presence within the local business community as the company grows.
For more information or to schedule service, visit www.patchmaster.com or contact Paul at pworzella@patchmaster.com / (715) 600-5204.
About PatchMaster
PatchMaster® is a fast-growing home services brand specializing in high-quality drywall repair and professional painting. Founded in 2016, PatchMaster has expanded across the United States and Canada, now operating in more than 185 territories.
Each PatchMaster location is a trusted, locally owned and operated drywall repair and painting company delivering fast, professional, and worry-free service. Trained technicians provide virtually dust-free repairs, seamless finishing, and complete Patch+Paint solutions that restore damaged walls and ceilings to like-new condition—often in a single visit. From holes, dings, and dents to everyday wear and tear, PatchMaster is known for quick turnaround, consistent quality, and dependable results.
Fully insured, every PatchMaster location stands behind its work with a satisfaction guarantee, making wall repair simple, reliable, and stress-free for homeowners and property managers.
Learn more
To explore franchising opportunities, visit: PatchMasterOpportunity.com
To find trusted drywall and painting repair professionals, visit: PatchMaster.com
Marketing Department
PatchMaster Franchise, LLC
+1 973-944-4900
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Instagram
Facebook
YouTube
X
Why PatchMaster
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.