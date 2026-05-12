Construction Professional Krunal Kothari Launches PatchMaster Jersey City & Hoboken to Serve High-Rise Communities
Operator-led franchise delivers efficient, scalable drywall repair and interior painting services for property managers across Hudson County
Kothari brings a strong academic and professional foundation to his role as franchise owner and operator. He holds a bachelor’s degree in architecture, a master’s degree in urban design, and is a certified Project Management Professional (PMP). With a background in construction and project management, he is well-positioned to oversee operations, implement efficient systems, and deliver consistent, high-quality service to customers in one of the country’s most densely populated urban markets.
“Given my background in construction and project management, PatchMaster was a natural fit,” said Kothari. “I’m focused on building a reliable, process-driven business that delivers consistent results for customers, especially property managers and building operators who need dependable service at scale. We’re also seeing strong demand for interior painting, particularly in high-rise buildings, where units need to be refreshed quickly and consistently.”
Kothari will operate the business in a management capacity, overseeing trained technicians and support staff to ensure quality control, efficiency, and a professional customer experience. This operator-led structure is designed to meet the needs of property managers, landlords, and multi-unit building owners who require responsive, repeatable service across multiple units and properties.
PatchMaster specializes in drywall repair and interior painting services, including patching holes, fixing cracks, addressing water damage, and delivering high-quality paint finishes. In dense urban environments like Jersey City and Hoboken, the company is uniquely positioned to support high-rise buildings and multi-unit properties with efficient, scalable solutions that keep units in top condition. From one-time repairs to ongoing refresh cycles, PatchMaster helps property managers maintain and enhance their spaces with minimal disruption.
“Krunal’s construction expertise and disciplined approach to operations make him an excellent addition to the PatchMaster network,” said Paul Ferrara, President and CEO, PatchMaster. “His focus on building a scalable, service-oriented business, especially for property managers and multi-unit housing, aligns perfectly with our mission to deliver consistent, high-quality drywall repair solutions.”
PatchMaster Jersey City & Hoboken will initially operate with a small, dedicated team, including a technician and support staff, with plans to expand as demand grows. Kothari’s long-term goal is to build a strong, sustainable business that delivers both financial success and a high standard of service within the community.
For more information or to schedule service, visit www.patchmaster.com or contact Krunal at kkothari@patchmaster.com / (201) 484-5664.
About PatchMaster
PatchMaster® is a fast-growing home services brand specializing in high-quality drywall repair and professional painting. Founded in 2016, PatchMaster has expanded across the United States and Canada, now operating in more than 185 territories.
Each PatchMaster location is a trusted, locally owned and operated drywall repair and painting company delivering fast, professional, and worry-free service. Trained technicians provide virtually dust-free repairs, seamless finishing, and complete Patch+Paint solutions that restore damaged walls and ceilings to like-new condition—often in a single visit. From holes, dings, and dents to everyday wear and tear, PatchMaster is known for quick turnaround, consistent quality, and dependable results.
Fully insured, every PatchMaster location stands behind its work with a satisfaction guarantee, making wall repair simple, reliable, and stress-free for homeowners and property managers.
Learn more
To explore franchising opportunities, visit: PatchMasterOpportunity.com
To find trusted drywall and painting repair professionals, visit: PatchMaster.com
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