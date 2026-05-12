Tektome Launches Regulations Research Solution to Help AEC Industry Specialists Navigate Complex Regulations

Tektome Regulations Research Solution

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tektome today announced the launch of Tektome Regulations Research , a specialist AI research solution built for architects and AEC teams working through the layered reality of building regulations, planning policy, standards, and project-specific constraints.Designed to help professionals “know every regulation before the design does,” Regulations Research enables users to ask regulatory questions in plain language and receive structured, source-cited answers that can be checked against the underlying clauses. The solution is now available with a free trial for AEC industry professionals.Regulatory research is critical to architectural practice, but difficult to manage, with projects often involving national Approved Documents, use-specific legislation, British Standards, local authority policies, and complex cross-references. As designs evolve, new requirements can emerge, risking rework, objections, or missed obligations. Tektome Regulations Research gives architects a dedicated, project-aware environment to interrogate regulations across stages, using core project details and natural-language questions to clarify what applies now, what may apply later, and what needs professional verification.“Architects do not need another generic search box,” said Naoki Kitamura, CEO at Tektome. “They need a way to reason through regulations the way projects actually unfold: across multiple documents, changing design conditions, and decisions that must be justified. Regulations Research gives teams a clearer path from question to evidence-backed answer.”One of the core features of the solution is its decision-tree view, which turns complex regulatory reasoning into an auditable path. Instead of presenting a single conclusion without context, Regulations Research shows the chain of logic behind the answer, including whether a condition is confirmed, provisional, needs verification, or cannot be determined.The solution also supports ongoing research conversations. Teams can ask follow-up questions without re-entering project details, drill into exceptions, test the effect of design changes, and resume conversations as a project progresses from feasibility to developed design and planning. For example, a team can ask whether a floor-area increase affects obligations under Part F or Part B, or apply a conservation-area template before a pre-application meeting.Every answer is traced back to its source material. Regulations Research highlights the relevant sentence, clause, paragraph, and page within documents such as Approved Documents, British Standards, and local planning policies, giving professionals the confidence to verify rather than simply accept an AI-generated response.The release expands Tektome’s architectural design AI platform, which brings together architects, engineers, and AI experts to help AEC professionals make better decisions faster. With Regulations Research, Tektome is applying that mission to one of the industry’s most risk-sensitive workflows.Regulations Research is available now at Tektome website. Architects and AEC teams can start a free trial and run unlimited regulatory research conversations during the trial period.About TektomeTektome is building the next generation of AI infrastructure for the AEC industry through its Multi Intelligence Platform. Powered by its Intelligence Graph, the platform connects AI agents, project knowledge, regulatory requirements, BIM workflows, and enterprise data into one intelligent environment.Tektome's AI-powered solutions transform drawings, reports, and design data into structured, searchable intelligence while supporting workflow automation and compliance management. The platform's AI agents don't just assist - they do the work, executing model reviews, compliance checks, reporting, and analysis directly within project workflows, helping AEC teams work faster, reduce errors, and deliver higher-quality projects at scale.

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