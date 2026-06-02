Tektome CEO Naoki Kitamura to Speak at Digital Construction Week 2026 on Scaling BIM Quality with AI

Naoki Kitamura, CEO at Tektome Tektome AI BIM Checker

Tektome CEO Naoki Kitamura will present AI BIM Checker at DCW 2026, showing how plain-language BIM checks can scale model quality.

The people closest to the project should be able to ask questions of their BIM data and review the answers. AI BIM Checker makes that possible by turning natural language into practical model checks.” — Naoki Kitamura, CEO at Tektome

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tektome CEO Naoki Kitamura will speak at Digital Construction Week 2026, taking place at ExCeL London on 3-4 June, where he will present how AI can help architecture, engineering and construction teams scale BIM quality as project complexity increases and experienced professionals become harder to replace.Naoki Kitamura’s Tech Stage session, “Scaling BIM Quality When Experience Is Retiring Faster Than It Can Be Replaced,” will take place on 3 June 2026 at 3:15 PM on the Tech Stage. The session will explore one of the most urgent challenges facing digital construction teams: how to maintain consistent model quality when traditional BIM review processes still depend heavily on manual checking, specialist knowledge and a limited number of experienced professionals.The presentation will focus on Tektome AI BIM Checker , the company’s recently launched AI-native solution that enables AEC teams to run BIM checks in plain language. Instead of requiring users to write scripts, configure complex rule sets or understand detailed BIM and IFC data structures, AI BIM Checker allows project teams to ask practical questions about their models in ordinary language.Users can load a BIM model and ask what they want to check, such as whether an element has enough clearance, whether a design change affects room requirements, or whether model information meets a required standard. The system interprets the request, breaks it into checking steps, reads the model data and presents results visually so users can review the outcome directly on the model.By making BIM checking more accessible, Tektome AI BIM Checker is designed to reduce the manual burden of model verification and help more people across a project team engage with BIM quality. This is especially important as organizations look for ways to preserve expert knowledge, reduce rework and improve consistency across modern BIM workflows.“BIM checking should not be limited to the few people in an organization who can write scripts,” said Naoki Kitamura, CEO at Tektome. “The people closest to the project should be able to ask questions of their BIM data and review the answers. AI BIM Checker makes that possible by turning natural language into practical model checks.”Naoki Kitamura brings extensive experience in AI-driven innovation. Before founding Tektome in 2023, he founded Incubit Inc. and led AI ventures across fields including surgical support and infrastructure inspection. At Tektome, he is applying that experience to the AEC industry through the company’s Multi Intelligence platform, which combines AI agents with real project data to support BIM, design and construction workflows.At Digital Construction Week, Tektome will also exhibit at Stand D362, where visitors can see live demonstrations of AI BIM Checker and learn more about the company’s integrated solutions for Requirements Management, Regulations Research and Knowledge Builder.AEC professionals attending Digital Construction Week are invited to join Kitamura’s Tech Stage session and visit Tektome at Stand D362 to explore how AI can support the next generation of BIM quality management.About TektomeTektome is building the next generation of AI infrastructure for the AEC industry through its Multi Intelligence Platform. Powered by its Intelligence Graph, the platform connects AI agents, project knowledge, regulatory requirements, BIM workflows, and enterprise data into one intelligent environment.Tektome's AI-powered solutions transform drawings, reports, and design data into structured, searchable intelligence while supporting workflow automation and compliance management. The platform's AI agents don't just assist - they do the work, executing model reviews, compliance checks, reporting, and analysis directly within project workflows, helping AEC teams work faster, reduce errors, and deliver higher-quality projects at scale.

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