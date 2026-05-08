Naoki Kitamura to Unveil Multi Intelligence Future for Design at NXT BLD/DEV 2026

Tektome CEO Naoki Kitamura

Naoki Kitamura will present Tektome’s Multi Intelligence vision for AI-driven design workflows at NXT BLD/DEV 2026 in London.

Generative AI can sketch the form, but without organisational wisdom, it designs in a vacuum” — Naoki Kitamura

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tektome today announced that CEO Naoki Kitamura will speak on the main stage at NXT BLD/DEV 2026, held at the Queen Elizabeth II Centre in London on 13-14 May 2026. Kitamura’s session, titled “When AI Learns Your Secrets: A Multi Intelligence Future for Design,” will take place on 14 May at 4:20pm on the Main Stage, Fleming Room, 3rd Floor.As organisations rapidly adopt generative AI, many are discovering a major limitation: AI can generate ideas quickly, but often lacks the organisational context needed to make those ideas truly work. Kitamura’s presentation will explore how embedding institutional knowledge, operational constraints, and human expertise directly into AI workflows changes the role of AI from a generic assistant into a trusted collaborator.“Generative AI can sketch the form, but without organisational wisdom, it designs in a vacuum,” said Kitamura. “The next step is building systems that understand standards, intent, constraints, and culture, so AI can operate with real context instead of isolated prompts.”The session will examine how AI systems can evolve through guardrails, feedback loops, and contextual awareness to support real workflows inside organisations. Rather than replacing human expertise, AI agents become extensions of institutional intelligence helping teams execute faster while maintaining consistency, quality, and alignment.Kitamura will also discuss the emergence of a “multi intelligence” future, where human judgment and AI capabilities work together as interconnected systems. In this model, organisations can transform accumulated knowledge into repeatable execution, enabling teams to scale expertise across design, engineering, and operational environments.“At most companies, the most valuable knowledge is undocumented,” Kitamura said. “It lives in experience, habits, and decision-making patterns. The future of enterprise AI depends on how effectively organisations can capture and apply that intelligence.”NXT BLD/DEV brings together leaders across technology, design, architecture, and engineering to explore the future of AEC technology, including AI, design automation, open data, digital fabrication, generative design, XR, and next-generation BIM workflows. Naoki Kitamura’s main stage appearance reflects growing industry interest in AI systems that are grounded in organisational context rather than generic automation alone.In addition to the main stage session, Naoki Kitamura and members of the Tektome team will be available throughout both days of NXT BLD/DEV 2026 at Stand 16, where attendees can discuss Multi Intelligence systems, AI-powered BIM analysis, and the future of agent driven design workflows.More information about the conference program is available at nxtbld.com About TektomeTektome is building the next generation of AI infrastructure for the AEC industry through its Multi Intelligence Platform. Powered by its Intelligence Graph, the platform connects AI agents, project knowledge, regulatory requirements, BIM workflows, and enterprise data into one intelligent environment.Tektome's AI-powered solutions transform drawings, reports, and design data into structured, searchable intelligence while supporting workflow automation and compliance management. The platform's AI agents don't just assist - they do the work, executing model reviews, compliance checks, reporting, and analysis directly within project workflows, helping AEC teams work faster, reduce errors, and deliver higher-quality projects at scale.

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